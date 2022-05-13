Dialogue Overhaul! + A Peek at an Upcoming Boss! 👀

Hey everyone!

This week we have an update that brings some neat features to our dialogue system! Now all characters in-game are much more expressive with the way they animate and talk! Character speech will now change color and size to highlight key information as well as appear with different speeds to give dialogue more personality! To further this, multiple animations are also chained together throughout a sentence instead of only at the beginning of a line. Finally, we've made some game flow improvements by reducing the amount of dialogue seen during a Trivia Tricks game. This makes speech much less robotic! Additional dialogue will be added in future updates to all characters (Including bosses) that will make full use of these features. So stay tuned!

This update brings the final set of category reviews! This time we've improved the ‘Language’ and ‘Art & Literature’ categories. Both feature new questions, alongside the removal of any that were overly niche or complicated, and we have standardized the question format between them and other categories.

We'd also like to share some information about things to come in the near future! Our next regular update will include a new (highly-requested) boss! They will play in a similar fashion to Dash by specializing in a category, but are kind enough to allow you to bring in your own specialist subjects too!

The release of Steam Workshop support for custom question packs will follow in an update shortly after this boss, giving everyone access to custom question packs that we've been talking about for a while now. With a lot of new content on the horizon we thank you for being patient!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Here's the full patch notes!

The dialogue system has been overhauled!

Mr. Tricks will now emote at any point during his dialogue. This allows him to be more expressive in delivering his lines! Previously all characters could only animate when they first started speaking - very robotic!

Portrait art also changes while speaking with multiple emotions in one dialogue box!

Mr. Tricks' dialogue now has different colors, sizes and fonts!

The dialogue box can now shake if the character is shouting.

The text speed sometimes speeds up or slows down depending on what is being said!

Mr. Tricks' break lines no longer play if Chance Round has just taken place to improve the flow of the game.

When a round has a points bonus, Mr. Tricks will now state it has a bonus of "30%" or "50%" rather than "1.3x" and "1.5x".

When a round has a points bonus, Mr. Tricks takes less time to introduce the next round.

Dialogue will no longer move to a new line mid-word. If the next word would make the text go onto a new line, the word will now appear on the next line immediately.

Various lines have been updated/improved and some new lines have been added for Mr. Tricks.

Expect more dialogue lines for Mr. Tricks and bosses soon!

The ‘Language’ and ‘Art & Literature’ categories have been quality reviewed!

Particular attention was paid to the 'Language' category to ensure the difficulty is fair for a global audience.

We've reviewed the popularity of the media in the 'Art & Literature' category to ensure all questions are based on popular and culturally significant works.

We've standardized the wording and punctuation in the ‘Language’ and ‘Art & Literature’ categories to match the standards set in other categories.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

AI will no longer spawn with the same name as another player in the room to stop character duplicates when playing with the pre-made characters. For example, if someone is playing with the name "Trinity", Trinity will not be spawned in.

When playing with Twitch, speed bonuses have always been deactivated at game start as it was not possible for chats to achieve the bonus. To alleviate player confusion a message now appears during the intro dialogue to inform the players that speed bonus has been automatically turned off.