The Price Of Flesh update for 13 May 2022

Small Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added redundant code to cutthroat achievment granter to hopefully fix bug preventing some players from getting it
  • changed inventory item screens to modal so people can't accidentally click through them onto menus any more
  • typo fixes
  • fixed graphical bug with notify popup and long text
  • lots of UI changes for Android version [ only avaialble on itchio sorry! ]
  • fixed an obscure bug that happens during machete scene, player can no longer trigger it while just standing there
  • added text to celia's path to fix continuity error

CUTTHROAT ACHIEVEMENT INSTRUCTIONS:
If you've been having trouble getting the Cutthroat achievement, I'm hoping this update will fix your issue!

To activate the redundant code, load up a save and kill Derek, then die in any way you want [ or survive LMAO ]. This SHOULD award the achievement if you have all the prerequisites [ cut the other throats ].

