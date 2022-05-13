Small Update

- added redundant code to cutthroat achievment granter to hopefully fix bug preventing some players from getting it
- changed inventory item screens to modal so people can't accidentally click through them onto menus any more
- typo fixes
- fixed graphical bug with notify popup and long text
- lots of UI changes for Android version [ only avaialble on itchio sorry! ]
- fixed an obscure bug that happens during machete scene, player can no longer trigger it while just standing there
- added text to celia's path to fix continuity error
CUTTHROAT ACHIEVEMENT INSTRUCTIONS:
If you've been having trouble getting the Cutthroat achievement, I'm hoping this update will fix your issue!
To activate the redundant code, load up a save and kill Derek, then die in any way you want [ or survive LMAO ]. This SHOULD award the achievement if you have all the prerequisites [ cut the other throats ].
Changed files in this update