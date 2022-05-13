Patch Notes v1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8734448 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Explorers! The team @ Total Mayhem Games is working very hard to bring you the best experience. We have noticed that some of you have experienced some issues (probably due to some trickery of the Jester), and we are trying to help you out!

We have just released a patch, already containing the following changes:

Fixed

Engagement screen fix: Progress after failed to connect to voice server (with option to progress without voice chat)

Engagement screen fix: Stuck at retrieving firends list

Issues with the Friends Menu

An issue at the transition from Memento to The Illusions, breaking the game

The scene sometimes not being loaded in Overforged / The Foundry

Some minor (visual) issues

Potential fixes

Black screen when loading / resuming a Journey

Progression not properly loaded (missing progress)

Long load times on friends list

Platform / lift missing in the Crossroads

Improvements

It's now possible to cycle through saved journeys

The roles of players and swapping is now clearly visible

Changes

DirectX 11 is now enabled by default. DirectX 12 can be selected if desired

If you still run into any issues, please check out our support page:

https://totalmayhemgames.com/support/support-we-were-here-forever/

For some direct support, reach out to us on our socials or join our Discord server;

https://discord.com/invite/TxRYRAz

All the love from the team @ Total Mayhem Games!