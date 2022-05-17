Spring update - Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8734439 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 07:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello! For this spring update, we wanted to bring you some love with this update (and a little poem).

"Spring spring spring! Bringing with it the first rays of Sunshine, its pretty colored flowers, also the return of the beautiful singing birds.

BUT ABOVE ALL COMING WITH 2 NEW EPIC SONGS FOR RAGNAROCK!!!"

Without any transition, let's see what's in this sunny Patchnote 1.4 :

2 new songs in Volume 2 :

Memento Mori - Feuerschwanz - Level 2 / 5 / 8

- Level 2 / 5 / 8 We are the fire - Warkings - Level 3 / 6 / 8

Features :

New "Advanced Drum Layout" option in "Advanced settings". Activating this checkbox will add a new step in your "Drums and Hammers settings" (on the boat), allowing to move the drums in a more circular shape.

PLEASE NOTE: Runes will be moved accordingly, meaning two runes on the same beat will not be on one same line, making it harder to read. We recommend using the "Display Beat Lines" from "Gameplay settings" to help with this.

Change collision method for side shields (more robust to fast movements)

(more robust to fast movements) Performance optimization on collisions

Performance and graphic optimization on maps (better LODs and draw distance)

(better LODs and draw distance) New "Enable LIV" checkbox in "Advanced Settings" (disabled by default).

PLEASE NOTE: You must activate the checkbox to use LIV. By default it is now disabled.

(disabled by default). You must activate the checkbox to use LIV. By default it is now disabled. The render window is now black when LIV is enabled.

Renamed "Eskimo Callboy" into "Electric Callboy"

Updated to UE v4.27 and FMOD v2.02.06

Updated bHaptics SDK

Fix for playing custom songs in multiplayer when they have different names/folders

when they have different names/folders Fix DLC songs sometimes grey when they should be active in votes in multiplayer

when they should be active in votes in multiplayer Fix reoccurring crashes

We want to thank you for playing, giving us feedback, and inspiring us to keep improving Ragnarock!

We read your suggestions very carefully so feel free to leave us reviews, or chat with the dev team on our Discord channel!

WanadevStudio's social accounts are also great spots to share your feelings with us.

Facebook, Discord, Instagram and on our brand new Ragnarock Twitter.

Have a nice day and take care of yourself!