New Build!

Arachna in Human Form

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We've got some exciting news to share with you this week. Arachna, the Spider Boss, now has new face animations for you to see. Additionally, you can find an alternative humanoid model of her, located in the Models and Animations room in the Experimental Hall.

Dragon Girl

That’s not the only new thing you can find there. You can also find a preview of the new Dragon Girl enemy that we’ve been working on.

Music in video games?

What's your take on music in video games? Do you usually listen to the music from the game or play your own music and mute the one from the game?