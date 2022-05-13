Monster Girl Menagerie v0.1.5

Hello, Warlocks! It is time for another patch to drop for Elewder! Version 0.1.5 comes loaded with a brand new themed area called the Menagerie stocked full of exotic monster girls! We also have been taking feedback from our audience and had a larger focus on early game balancing which will be spread out over this and the following patch. But new players with this patch can expect to find essence way easier, along with important currency-related Blueprints being available for purchase from the Memory Master from the very first run!







The new theme is the Menagerie, a holding area for demonic Monster Girls with powerful abilities! All wild and all thirsty, can you navigate the Menagerie with your soul in tacked?

From left to right we have:

Bear: You’ve invaded the bear's territory and she is not happy, be prepared for her pounce attack!

Spider: A masterful combatant who lays traps of silken webs to slow down any Warlocks unlucky enough to find themselves within them.

Dragon: A fiery Monster Girl looking to burn you to a crisp, her fire breath attack will ignite careless heroes who venture too close.

Werewolf: A menace to everyone she meets, able to throw her mana outward in one or two projectile configurations, she is a force to be reckoned with!

Goblin: A tool sack on her back filled with curiosities, she protects her companions with totems of protection. If she throws on out, destroy it quickly!

The early game balancing is a two-patch upgrade for the game, the first of which is in this patch. We focused primarily on drop rates for essence (it drops from everything, so break all the things!), the cost of “early game” blueprints, shop prices with gold, item drop rates, temp shop essence prices, default unlocked blueprints (currency, bombs, keys, second chance) and their prices. Items are also dropping at a much higher rate and this will make you far more powerful if you take the time to explore and find them. In the next patch, we will address the “end-of-run” rewards calculation, item discovery chances, etc.

Hope you enjoy our latest effort!

Changelog v0.1.5

New:

Menagerie theme added and replaces Air area.

5 new minions: Bear, Spide, Dragon, Werewolf, Goblin. These can also be summoned in the gallery mode.

New boss model for the Menagerie.

New main menu music.

2 new intimacy animations.

Changes: