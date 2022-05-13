 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 13 May 2022

v6.0.10f: From the disconnection, I come again.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:

  • (***NEW) Bring back the ability to reconnect to games after disconnecting!

  • Add a hint of peak hours on the Join/Select Game page.

  • Fixed some bugs.

Detail:
  • ** (*NEW) Added the ability to reconnect to games after disconnecting!

When you back to the lobby, the system will ask you to reconnect.

  • Add a hint of peak hours on the Join/Select Game page.

We hope everybody could have a good game every day. The hint is a reminder for the newcomers to join the Discord and come back when peak hours.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
