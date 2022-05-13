v6.0.10f: From the disconnection, I come again.

Summary:
(***NEW) Bring back the ability to reconnect to games after disconnecting!
Add a hint of peak hours on the Join/Select Game page.
Fixed some bugs.
Detail:
- ** (*NEW) Added the ability to reconnect to games after disconnecting!
When you back to the lobby, the system will ask you to reconnect.
- Add a hint of peak hours on the Join/Select Game page.
We hope everybody could have a good game every day. The hint is a reminder for the newcomers to join the Discord and come back when peak hours.
