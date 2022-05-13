v6.0.10f: From the disconnection, I come again.

Share · View all patches · Build 8734178 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Detail:

** (*NEW) Added the ability to reconnect to games after disconnecting!

When you back to the lobby, the system will ask you to reconnect.

Add a hint of peak hours on the Join/Select Game page.

We hope everybody could have a good game every day. The hint is a reminder for the newcomers to join the Discord and come back when peak hours.

