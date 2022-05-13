 Skip to content

Catellite-609: feline space adventure update for 13 May 2022

Catellite-609: feline space adventure Will Be Available in Chinese!

Build 8734174

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Cat and Space Lovers!

We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive love and reception for DEMO Catellite-609: feline space adventure release! Thank you all so much for your support of the weird and wonderful!

We are super proud to announce that Catellite-609: feline space adventure will be support Chinese languages!

In addition to that, we have also fixed many bugs to incorporate more hints and aid player direction.

That’s all for now! Please enjoy Catellite-609: feline space adventure and add us to your wishlist!

