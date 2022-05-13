Bakery Simulator post-release patch!

Dear Bakers,

We have worked our buns off to deliver this highly anticipated patch, we hope that it will meet your expectations. We are sorry that it took so long but we wanted to make sure that patch does not bring new issues. We are satisfied with our work, we hope that playing our game will make you feel the same level of enjoyment!

Before you start playing the newest version of the game, we highly recommend resetting your profiles for maximum benefits from the patch, due to the game's save system structure. Otherwise, we do not guarantee the correct running of the game, due to interference in the game system.

Patch 1.2.8

Changes:

Change in mechanics: Courier. Courier available from the completion of the tutorial. Swapping the courier unlocking perk for a discount for deliveries. Basic courier costs change from 10% of the cost of the order to 5%. The first upgrade - 3% of the cost of the order. The second upgrade - 2% of the cost of the order.

Closing the exit to the city, using only the courier for deliveries.

City exit widget (tutorial) - graying out and blocking the "Call for delivery" button.

Raise the amount of money when starting the game from 400 to 5000$

City exit widget: hover on the grayed out "move to city" button causes the appearance of a pop-up with the under construction sign.

Muffins: small and large forms can be thrown from the tray straight into the garbage.

Fixes:

Fix for loss of input on USB devices.

Fix: The trigger on the red tray in the rounder divider is too small.

Fix: The bowl from the large mixer does not respond to the reset of the position.

Fix: After the reset of the position, the largest bowl on the cart does not detach from the player. Also added resetting the position to the default.

About game crashes:

Remember that in case of ingame crashes, you should provide us with a DxDiag of your machine (just press the Windows button, type in "dxdiag" and save all details) along with all files zipped from your game folder: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\BakerySimulatorFull

All other additional info, such as issue descriptions, steps to reproduce it and a video would be greatly appreciated. Please send it at: help@bakerysimulator.eu

Once again we want to apologize to you all dear Bakers for any inconvenience related to our game. There is more work to be done and we are aware of that.

Thank you for playing Bakery Simulator!

Gaming Factory team.

Join our Discord and discuss the issues directly with the production team here:

