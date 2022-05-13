New ranked icons and fixed ratings

AGAR seems to be popular on pub server... cool!
SPACE + AGAR = LOL
I hope everyone is having a great time!
After a short break I'm back with a multitude of changes and additions.
Mute + Kick
There's a lot that needs to be done in preparation for making Soldat 2 an F2P game in the long run. An increase in player count means also more problems. These are the first in a long list of additions:
-
Chat filtering based on Steam's internal filter (turn on Family Filter in settings)
-
Mute someone by clicking his name on the scoreboard (also show his profile to know who it is)
- Vote kick players in the lobby by clicking on their name (if they are kicked they won't be able to join again for 1 hour)
New rank icons
proto made some brand new rank icons:
Now you know what to strive for... :)
Rank icons have also been added in relevant places like scoreboard and top ratings:
Top ratings and rank estimates have been fixed!
(this might mean you have a different rank now, but it's all good now)
ctf_Guardian
Added a new classic S1 map: CTF_GUARDIAN (by SuoW, remade by darDar)
Changelog:
[12.05.2022] 0.8.24a
added map: ctf_guardian
new rank icons
ranked: added rank icons to scoreboard
ranked: added rank images to leaderboard
ranked: added wins/ties/losses to leaderboard
ranked: top ratings fixed (based on mu not lowerskillestimate)
ranked: end game shows new rank tier instead of numerical value
ranked: added current games display in menu
ranked: added waiting players count display in menu
added votekick to lobby
added mute option to scoreboard
added player profile option to scoreboard
added OneShots modifier
if FamilyFilter on chat uses Steam Chat Filtering
player nicks in chat use FamilyFilter
help keys hide automatically after some time
help text doesn't show on lobby
updated credits and Patrons list
ranked: tweaked regions dropdown list appearance
ranked: better disconnection/kick handling
fixed client autobalance changing team sometimes
removed weapon BulletDrop* setting
fixed Barrett not killing sometimes with 1 shot
fixed game with Zone modifier ending immediately
fixed TimeLimit 0 ending immediately
fixed Knife/Chainsaw in RealisticDamage modifier
fixed retry attempt after pressing back on password query
a bit more powerful flag throw
fixed flag returned message+effect not showing if flag close to base
fixed flag stopping in air after bullet hit from some guns
fixed platform not showing on some maps if backgrounds off
editor: fixed some elements becoming unclickable
More stuff coming,
Have fun!
MM
