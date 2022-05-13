New ranked icons and fixed ratings

Share · View all patches · Build 8733983 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 12:52:04 UTC by Wendy

AGAR seems to be popular on pub server... cool!



SPACE + AGAR = LOL



I hope everyone is having a great time!

After a short break I'm back with a multitude of changes and additions.

Mute + Kick

There's a lot that needs to be done in preparation for making Soldat 2 an F2P game in the long run. An increase in player count means also more problems. These are the first in a long list of additions:

Chat filtering based on Steam's internal filter (turn on Family Filter in settings)

Mute someone by clicking his name on the scoreboard (also show his profile to know who it is)

Vote kick players in the lobby by clicking on their name (if they are kicked they won't be able to join again for 1 hour)

New rank icons

proto made some brand new rank icons:



Now you know what to strive for... :)

Rank icons have also been added in relevant places like scoreboard and top ratings:



Top ratings and rank estimates have been fixed!

(this might mean you have a different rank now, but it's all good now)

ctf_Guardian

Added a new classic S1 map: CTF_GUARDIAN (by SuoW, remade by darDar)

Changelog:

[12.05.2022] 0.8.24a

added map: ctf_guardian

new rank icons

ranked: added rank icons to scoreboard

ranked: added rank images to leaderboard

ranked: added wins/ties/losses to leaderboard

ranked: top ratings fixed (based on mu not lowerskillestimate)

ranked: end game shows new rank tier instead of numerical value

ranked: added current games display in menu

ranked: added waiting players count display in menu

added votekick to lobby

added mute option to scoreboard

added player profile option to scoreboard

added OneShots modifier

if FamilyFilter on chat uses Steam Chat Filtering

player nicks in chat use FamilyFilter

help keys hide automatically after some time

help text doesn't show on lobby

updated credits and Patrons list

ranked: tweaked regions dropdown list appearance

ranked: better disconnection/kick handling

fixed client autobalance changing team sometimes

removed weapon BulletDrop* setting

fixed Barrett not killing sometimes with 1 shot

fixed game with Zone modifier ending immediately

fixed TimeLimit 0 ending immediately

fixed Knife/Chainsaw in RealisticDamage modifier

fixed retry attempt after pressing back on password query

a bit more powerful flag throw

fixed flag returned message+effect not showing if flag close to base

fixed flag stopping in air after bullet hit from some guns

fixed platform not showing on some maps if backgrounds off

editor: fixed some elements becoming unclickable

More stuff coming,

Have fun!

MM