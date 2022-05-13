 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 13 May 2022

Update 1.3.3e

Share · View all patches · Build 8733356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pathfinders!

We’ve prepared a hot-fix for the problem some of you have been experiencing since yesterday, that is, when your party kept following you in the hubs, like the tavern, crusader’s camp, Drezen and so on. Your companions will relax now and stop following you. Another issue this fix addresses is that some bosses had treacherous minions who were helping you in battles—now they will be hostile to you. We’ve also fixed the Blooming Meadow location.

We apologize for the inconvenience and wish you a happy crusade!

Changed files in this update

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
  • Loading history…
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mac Depot 1184373
  • Loading history…
