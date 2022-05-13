Update 1.3.3e

Pathfinders!

We’ve prepared a hot-fix for the problem some of you have been experiencing since yesterday, that is, when your party kept following you in the hubs, like the tavern, crusader’s camp, Drezen and so on. Your companions will relax now and stop following you. Another issue this fix addresses is that some bosses had treacherous minions who were helping you in battles—now they will be hostile to you. We’ve also fixed the Blooming Meadow location.

We apologize for the inconvenience and wish you a happy crusade!