Small Update

Ello, Ello, Ello

Firstly big congrats to Verschwoorungsechse on completing the game and enjoying the retirement.

The details have been added to the board in the locker room.

The codes have now been changed and there's a different locker badge to find if you ever get to complete your retirement.

Some optimisation has been done to hopefully help the matter raised by Demon. We hope this helps fix the problem you encountered.

The vids are great that are popping up and thankyou for the reviews as they really help us on this journey.

In the meantime stay safe all and take care of each other.