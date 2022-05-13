Training Update - New Free Missions

Introduction

We are back with another update for Siberian Dawn, and 4.6 brings a lot of new content and improvements to the game to continue towards making it a better experience for you.

New Training Missions

This update adds 3 new Training Missions to the game and these are all available for free like Training Run, so everyone can enjoy them. It also adds 3 new VBots that are featured in these new missions.

"Training 1 : First Run" is an easier version of Training Run to get players started with the game after they have gone through the Tutorials, with the final objective being to kill only 2 of the weaker VBot MK2.

"Training 3 : Union Units" is a mission that adds some of the Union units from the Core game with a set of objectives that make use of their advance abilities. This mission and the next one also add 2 tougher VBots to the game.

"Training 4 : Guild Bond" is a mission that adds a selection of Guild units from the Core game and also gives the player the Bond for the Animus to use, with objectives designed to show the player what can be done beyond the Conflict Zone.

Training 3 and 4 are designed to give the player a better transition from training to the first full mission of the game, Anarchy Rising.

Training Menu

With this update there is a new Training Menu and the Tutorials, Training Run, and Orientation have all been moved to this menu along with the new Training Missions covered above. Training Run has now become Training 2.

End Phase Communication

The End phase has now received a communication update to bring it up to the standard the other phases have been updated previously. Influence gained from deployed units is now shown on the units, Bond Yield and level increase are shown on the Bond, and loss from having 0 Glory in End phase is shown on a site.

The resolving of 0 Glory has also been moved to before Influence gain so that if a unit is on a site closed for 0 Glory they will not add Influence.

When the mission auto saves that is also shown during the End phase, so this phase is now a lot clearer with what is happening.

Other Changes

There were a number of other minor changes to improve the game and as always you can see all of this in the Update section in game, but a couple of other highlights are the moving of the HD/SD switch to the new Graphics menu in Options, and the News window now becoming a summary window for the menu you are currently in.

The Road Goes

I hope you again enjoy the additions I have added to Siberian Dawn, let me know what you think in the comments and on the Road to 5.0 discussion, as the feedback there has helped form a lot of what has been added here. And if you are enjoying the game maybe leave a review to let others know what you think and get Siberian Dawn a more positive reflection of where is currently stands.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/922880/discussions/0/3191359938377209761/

Winterflood