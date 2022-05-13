Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Game Bundle

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy:

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

Items included in the Deluxe Bundle for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy:

Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits - Original Video Game Soundtrack (Digital Download)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Digital Mini Artbook (Digital Download)

Social-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel's Avengers:

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams.

Items included in this Deluxe Bundle for Marvel’s Avengers: