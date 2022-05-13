 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Marvel's Avengers update for 13 May 2022

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Game Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 8733130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy:
Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.
Items included in the Deluxe Bundle for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy:

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)
  • City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits - Original Video Game Soundtrack (Digital Download)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Digital Mini Artbook (Digital Download)
  • Social-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel's Avengers:
Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams.
Items included in this Deluxe Bundle for Marvel’s Avengers:

  • Marvel's Avengers
    -Black Widow - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
  • Hawkeye - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
  • Iron Man - Bleeding Edge
  • Hulk - Gladiator
  • Thor - Young Thor
  • Captain America - Ultimate Patriot
  • Ms. Marvel - Advanced
  • Kate Bishop - Hawking Bird

Changed depots in latest_nxt branch

View more data in app history for build 8733130
Game Content Depot 997071
Executables Depot 997072
Debug Depot 997073
Game Content Ultra Textures Depot 997075
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.