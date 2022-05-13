Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.8.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In anticipation of the actual release of the game we've done work on localizing the game to the following languages: German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean.

We've done our best to try to make sure these translations are correct but we'd like to ask community members from these locales who notice any mistranslations to please report them to us in the localization channel that we've created in our Discord.

We're starting to see the finish line, can't wait for you to play the full game soon 🙂