Patch 0.75.3 (Public Test Realm)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New beta branch available now!

Hello everyone, we hope you are doing great and got the chance to already play SoC!

Today, we are introducing a new branch called "Public Test Realm". We plan to push (still unstable) patches to this branch first, so we are able to fix remaining bugs or issues with the help of your feedback before they go live on the stable branch. This way we can make sure to deliver good quality patches and updates.

If there's no negative feedback, the Patch 0.75.3 (Changelog see below) will be available on every platform by the end of the day!

If you want to contribute, simply navigate to your Steam library, right-click Songs of Conquest, select "Properties", go to the BETAS tab and choose the "Public Test Realm" branch.

Thank you and have a wonderful day!

/Team Lavapotion ❤

Changelog

Gameplay

Fix game not creating the right kind of autosaves after completing a campaign map (fix being able to load into a campaign map after it was completed)

Change the size indicators of the wielders flags to small 0-15k, medium 15k-30k and large 30k+

Move a gallows so you can use the road in Tight for Three

Add more space for friendly wielders around the egg in Rana mission 3

Make sure Red Reed Flats is auto claimed in first verse of From the Ashes

Move a Tribute of Creation in the third verse of Song of Stoutheart

Make sure the initial treasure can be reached on the map Haven

Changed many atmosphere nodes to affect camera and actor instead of just actor in the campaign maps

Slightly lowered amount of troops in many enemy wielders in mission 3 and 4 of Song of Stoutheart campaign (Arleon)

Slightly lowered amount of starting troops for Unseen Society in Rana mission 2

The AI now auto equips stronger artifacts

Fix issues with wielders set to spawn with artifacts ended up having them unequipped in their inventory. They will now automatically equip the strongest ones.

Fix error in special AI spell casting scenario

The battle will now continue if the current troop is killed by an attack initiated by Blind Hatred

Fix issues that could happen when purchasing troops with a Wielder with maximum Command skill and artifacts that granted additional Command bonuses

Grammar fixes in campaign dialogue

UI

Update tutorial pagination buttons to make it clearer that some tutorials have multiple pages

Remove timer from story texts, player will need to click to continue

Battle health bars are set to green instead of team color

Remove superfluous and possibly misleading Essence information from Wielder tooltips

Remove listing a Wielder’s troops in their tooltips

Add current movement and total movement to Movement indicator tooltip

Improve hit area for troop markers in troop deployment

Misc