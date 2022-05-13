Big Update

since i release the game,a lot of people said that the game looks like KARLSON.

i have to say the old version that i release is a very early version of the game,and i have to make it quickly to let you guys play it,so i just mess up with ui and texture.Sorry about that,but in this update i change all the ui in the game.

Update:

1.UI

2.Vote to kick players or hackers

3.New map:Special Banana

4.New ability:dash and double jump

5.Crouch can walk

Future:

1.Weapon skins

2.Grapple hook color selections

3.More weapons

4.More maps