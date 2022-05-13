 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 13 May 2022

Big Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

since i release the game,a lot of people said that the game looks like KARLSON.
i have to say the old version that i release is a very early version of the game,and i have to make it quickly to let you guys play it,so i just mess up with ui and texture.Sorry about that,but in this update i change all the ui in the game.

Update:
1.UI
2.Vote to kick players or hackers
3.New map:Special Banana
4.New ability:dash and double jump
5.Crouch can walk

Future:
1.Weapon skins
2.Grapple hook color selections
3.More weapons
4.More maps

