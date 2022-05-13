💬 Dev Diary #3 - Update 2

=====🔧 Overview 🔧====

Dear forklift operators - thank you for supporting us, for waiting for this update, and for helping us choose what will be most important to you!

As you can see - this time we added some really important things to the game, things that you asked for from the very beginning of Early Access. Thanks to the work of our team, in the current update we can communicate adding the steering wheel support you requested so much, beta version of VR goggles + other controllers support, We also introduced completely new control presets and improved button binding. The final surprise is that Best Forklift Operator already supports Point shop and Community Items!

Beautiful news isn't it? And we'll be back soon with more 😘

🏁 Support for Steering Wheels & Pedals

We are pleased to confirm that the game now supports steering wheels. We have prepared for the support of four specific, the most popular (tested and confirmed are: Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 (Xbox 360 model), Logitech G29, Thrustmaster T150 Racing Wheel & Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel) and general system support for other models. Now the forklift journey really begins!

Steering Wheel works in VR and non-VR mode (btw - in the menu, the steering wheel is detected as a gamepad).

🥽 Virtual Reality mode + ANYTHING

We listened to many of your voices - you often wanted to combine controlling various controllers (including steering wheels, gamepads, mouse, keyboard) with wearing VR goggles on your head. We have good news: You can now play Best Forklift Operator this way - but we also want to emphasize that this is a beta version solution.

The multitude of configurations and necessary tests mean that we cannot currently provide something that will support each hardware configuration. The game will start in this mode, but not every hardware (computer + headset) will work properly.

The chances of it working properly are similar to the chance that you will get bugs, but knowing that we will be able to satisfy at least some of the players, we decided to add such a feature in this update. We'd love everything to work perfectly right away.

At present, however, it is not possible for us to further refine this solution. We ask for your understanding and we hope that most of you will be able to enjoy BFO exactly the way you want.

⌨️ Key Binding Presets + User Presets

As the name suggests - we have added new versions of the controls preset to the game. Thanks to them, it will be easier for you to find the control method that will be the most suitable for you. And if that turned out to be not enough, you will assign functions to specific buttons yourself.

You will now find in the game three presets for the gamepad (and a fourth for customization), and three presets for the keyboard (and the fourth one for customization).

We hope that thanks to this Best Forklift Operator will become more accessible to everyone.

🎴 Point Shop & Community Items

Thanks to high rating and popularity - Valve enabled Steam Items for Best Forklift Operator - wohow! So we instantly jumped in and tried our best to provide you with the most epic items we could think of.

Some of them are very game-related some others stray a bit from the game's theme - but all of them had been carefully crafted to serve their ultimate purpose - being an awesome decoration for your user profiles. Now, let's have a closer look at the goods 😽

🎁 Point Shop Items - Animated Avatars



🎁 Point Shop Items - Animated Avatar Frames



🎁 Point Shop Items - Animated Backgrounds



🎁 Point Shop Items - Animated Mini-Backgrounds



🎁 Point Shop Items - Stickers



🎁 Community Items - Badges



🎁 Community Items - Trading Cards



🎁 Community Items - Backgrounds



🎁 Community Items - Emots



You can check all the Point Shop items ➡️ HERE ⬅️

🗣 German Language Localization

It's that simple - you can play in German! (full text localization) / So einfach ist das – Sie können auf Deutsch spielen!

=====🔧 End Note 🔧====

There are still some important things to do. More updates are coming, increasing the content of the game itself, and diversifying what you have already seen. We hope that you will stay with us even longer to see how we bring this project to an end.

Once again, thank you very much for your support, commitment, and suggestions that you send to us. We want Best Forklift Operator to bring joy to players, and to make it an interesting title among other simulators. With your help, everything is possible!

Want to always be up to date with the game - click the "Follow" button on the storepage!



