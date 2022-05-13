Nomad 1.6.0b Released

Hello Survivors!
This is a big patch, probably the biggest patch Nomad has received in its years of development. It fixes a lot of core problems with the game and adds a bunch of new content.
You can read below for the full patch notes on what changed.
Blood Moons
Blood Moons will happen every 8 days in game (every 8 hours). When a Blood Moon starts, it will spawn zombies at an increased rate, zombies will have 50% more health and they move at an increased rate.
Blood Moons are deadly, stay inside a protected area (your base or safe zone) or you could venture outside and find something new.
Blood Moon Graves
To those who seek a thrill, during a Blood Moon graves will spawn around the world. They act like Pallets, so walking up to them and looting them will harvest Lost Souls. They might be someone who is interested in these souls...
The Reaper of Death
Meet The Reaper. He will only spawn at a Blood Moon. Trade him Lost Souls to obtain special Blood Moon exclusive items. You can find him at both Safe Zones.
Talk to him when a Blood Moon is active to get a free Death Scythe weapon. The Death Scythe is only usable within a Blood Moon unless you wearing the full Reaper's Set.
Blood Moon Items
When a Blood Moon is active, there are exclusive items that can be obtained.
NEVER-ENDING TOILET PAPER
Negates bleed effects.
BRIMSTONE BAND
Increase the chance of mining Sulphur.
METAL BAND
Increase the chance of mining Improved Metal.
DIVINE PENDANT
Reduces Zombie damage by 50%
BLACK PENDANT
Increases damage to Zombies by 25%
BLOOD PENDANT
Bleeding now heals you.
BLOOD STORAGE CHEST
A very large storage chest with 40 slots.
REAPER'S MASK
Provides 10 armour. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons
REAPER'S ARMOUR
Provides 10 armour. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons
REAPER'S BOTTOMS
Provides 7 armour. Highest armour value for leg items. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons
REAPER'S BOOTS
Provides 7 armour. Highest armour value for boots. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons
DEATH SCYTHE
A new weapon. Claim for free at The Reaper. The Reaper can be found at both Safe Zones when a Blood Moon is active.
More items have been added, these are just related to The Blood Moon. See the full changelog below for a more detailed view of what's new.
Generators
Generators can now be placed to generate power to your base. Lights have been added to Metal and Improved Metal ceilings and once a generator is placed near them (and it's on!) the lights will become active.
Generators require Fuel for them to function and will power anything within a 35m radius.
Improved Interactions
The player who placed a base structure down will now appear in the tooltip when looking at it. This is to help group play to determine who placed that wall so that person can upgrade it.
You can now also pick up empty Campfires, Furnaces, Auger Drills, Generators and all types of Storage Chests. Simply press F to pick them up, but they have to be completely empty with no items inside.
Improved Animations
Player and character animations will now smooth blend between each other. Idle animations will only move the characters head, rather than the head and arms. No more Naruto run.
NPC's will now head track the player when close.
There are loads more that can't possibly fit in this post, read below for the changelog containing all of the stuff added, bug fixes, changes and tweaks.
Changelog
Engine
- Updated to Unity 2021.3.2f1 LTS, should see some performance and stability increases
- Added character name support for none English characters
New
- NEVER-ENDING TOILET PAPER added. Negates bleed effects
- BRIMSTONE BAND added, increases the chance of gathering Sulphur
- METAL BAND added, increases the chance of gathering Improved Metal
- DIVINE PENDANT added, reduces Zombie damage by 50%
- BLACK PENDANT added, increases damage to Zombies by 25%
- BLOOD PENDANT added, bleeding now heals you
- BUNNY EARS added, hat item. Doubles base jump height, stacks with Lunar Amulet
- REAPER'S MASK added
- REAPER'S ARMOUR added
- REAPER'S BOTTOMS added
- REAPER'S BOOTS added
- DEATH SCYTHE added. Claim for free at The Reaper when a Blood Moon is active
- Blood Moon added. Zombies spawn rate 100% and increased spawn count at night. Happens every 8 days
- The Reaper of Death NPC added. Only spawns at Blood Moons. Trade Lost Soul's to him to receive Blood Moon exclusive items
- LONG LADDERS added, roughly double the height of regular ladders (with more health and longer decay rate)
- SQUID HAT added, hat item
- Blood Storage Chest added. 8 more additional slots than Large Storage Chest. 40 slots total
- Generators added. They are used to power the base lights and more in the future. Generators will power anything within a 35m radius around it.
- Lights added to Metal and Improved Metal Ceilings. Power them with a Generator.
- New screenshots added for the loading screen. Many in the cycle were outdated or poor quality
Bug Fixes
- Shutters now respect audio sliders in options
- Fixed a bug that caused Auger Drill to drop materials 1% lower than their chance to drop
- Fixed a bug with reloading when at max ammo
- Fixed a bug that caused Campfires to cook all items in them with only 1 wood
- Fixed a bug that caused sleepers head to appear through base ceilings
- Fixed a bug that caused stairs to sometimes delete items next to them
- Fixed a bug with the height of the character collider when crouching
- Fixed a bug that caused explosives chests to not have the correct health (or rather 0 health)
- Fixed buggy terrain in pinewood inside of an apartments building
- Removed buggy lamp posts inside of an apartments building and around the tents in Pinewood
- Fixed a bug where heavy shovels did not give the correct Bone Fragment gain chance
- Fixed a bug that caused normal pickaxes to act like Heavy Pickaxes
- Fixed a bug that caused Heavy Pickaxes not to drop extra materials other than Metal. Now Heavy Pickaxe will have a 15% chance to gather an extra material on ALL materials gathered. Chance rolled per material gained
- Fixed a bug that caused xp gain only when gathering Metal from Mining Nodes. Now XP is gained once you have mined the entire node
- Fixed a bug using the giftall command inside of cmd of the server
- Fixed a bug with dying and disconnecting keeping your character
- Fixed a bug that caused chance to bleed to be 1% higher than was set
- Fixed a bug that caused Brown Rucksack not to give the proper armour value
- Fixed a bug that caused accessories to drop when rolled inside of armour items from Saleh
- Fixed a bug that caused Lucky Locket not to include the bonus gem find when equipped
- Fixed a bug that caused players to teleport through walls when exiting a vehicle
- Fixed a bug with vehicle colliders
- Loading screen screenshots will never duplicate the same images, instead it will cycle through the collection of images
- Ladders will no longer randomly delete themselves after placing them
- Fixed a bug that caused zombies to spawn at night 1% higher than the chance to spawn
- Fixed a bug that caused vehicles not to "sleep" properly even when it's idle
- Fixed a bug that caused furnaces to decay faster than normal when no items are placed inside
- Fixed a bug that sometimes didn't make Furnaces burn none furnace items properly
- Fixed terrain around a pylon
- Fixed a bug that caused an error in animations when holding a Legendary Storm
- Fixed a bug that caused player's previous animation to show causing them to jitter when idling or moving
- Fixed tooltip descriptions on hockey masks
- Fixed a bug that caused wrong health percent values on storage chests
- Fixed a bug with the character controller and sudden positive velocity y changes
- Fixed a bug that caused the ban list.json file to error causing all new players connecting to get disconnected
- Fixed a bug with Saleh and not properly saving inventory after use
Balance & Changes
- Fuel consumption rate reduced to 15%, down from 20% when used in furnaces and drills per tick
- Increased Sulphur gain by Auger Drill to 15%, up from 12% per tick
- Wall Torches, Campfires and Furnaces light source no longer casts shadows.
- Wall Torches, Campfires and Furnaces light source intensity lowered
- The server will update player positions at a faster rate when 2 nomads are far away from each other. This is to help sniping or range fights.
- Reduced the range of when pixel lights activate to 20m, down from 250m
- Pixel light from Torches from other players will remain active regardless of the distance
- Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop C4 Recipe
- Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop Explosives Recipe
- Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop Explosive Chest Recipe
- Barrel Pallet now has an increased chance to drop Fuel
- Large Storage Chest and Storage Cupboards health increased to 400, up from 200
- Increased the damage buff from Flamers on wooden structures to +70%, up from +50%
- Death's Touch accessory now resurrects you back to 60% health, up from 20% health
- Death's Touch will now output a message saying it has saved you from death when used
- Increased the cooldown period of re-picking up quest items to 600s, up from 60s
- Storm now has decreased FOV when aiming down sights
- All non-scoped weapons now hard adjusts FOV when aiming, rather than taking off the aimed FOV from your current selected FOV
- Legendary Bullpup now zooms in further than the standard Bullpup when scoped
- Campfires now have 16 slots, up from 6
- Cocks are only enabled on some skins
- Stairs will now delete themselves if placed in front of a door
- Slightly adjusted character so that its not in the ground as much
- Ladders object height check removed
- Reduced total byte length for WeatherPacket per tick
- Weather on clients now stop progressing time to help sync with the server better
- All vehicles now have 500 less health
- Increased the chance to get Diamonds over Gem Stone to 25%, up from 20%
- Lowered the Center of Mass for SUV's
- Vehicles should now stick to the terrain a little easier
- Recipes now give 50 base xp
- You can only learn unlearned recipes now
- Nomad Premium is less intrusive every time you load into the Main Menu now as a free to play user. It was annoying, yes.
- Heavy Pickaxe chance to gather an extra material increased to 15%, up from 10%
- Lucky Locket extra gem find increased to 3%, up from 2%. Thus doubling the chance of finding diamonds and gems. Description has been changed to reflect this
- Legendary Axe description changed to better describe what the item does
- Reduced the global bullet damage fall off to 4 damage per second, down from 5 damage per second
- Workbench health increased to 25k, up from 500. Same as a wooden base structure
- Base structures now output the name of the player who placed them. Will make it easier to see who is the owner of that structure so you can delete easier when in groups
- Zombies will spawn in and delete quicker when spawned in at night
- Blood Amulet now heals every 3 health every 10 seconds, up from 1 health every 12 seconds
- Increased health regen when food and drink is more than 85% to 1 health every 10 seconds, up from 1 health every 12 seconds
- Increased the damage taken from no drink or food to 2 damage, up from 1. With no food AND drink, the damage is 4, up from 2
- Increased the healing effects when food and drink is above 85% to 2 health per tick, up from 1
- Pallets will now cull at far distances
- Zombies will now spawn around cars if you are inside of a vehicle at night or at a Blood Moon
- Increased the Gold Bar requirement for gambling at Saleh, The Gambler to 3 Gold Bars, up from 2 Gold Bars
- You can now fail a gamble at Saleh. The new gambling rolls are 15% for a Legendary Weapon - 20% for normal armour, 20% for normal weapons, 20% for any accessory and 25% for a fail.
- Katana damage increased to 35, up from 30
- Sledge Hammer damage increased to 35, up from 30
- Running over zombies now does between 15 to 35 damage per hit, up from 3 to 15 damage per hit
- Wall Torches light range reduced to 20m, down from 65m
- Auger Drills will now decay over 4 days if no items are placed inside of them
- You can now pick up Furnaces, Campfires and Storage Chests if they are empty
- Reduced max distance of audio of Furnaces and Auger Drills
- Reduced the wait time of re-entering a vehicle to 2.5s, down from 5s
- Character animations are now smoother and will crossfade between two animations
- Premium spawning in effect is now bigger
- Zombie Brute's helmet updated to the new model
- Gas Mask armour reduced to 8, down from 10
- Head items that gave below 7 armour now have 7 armour.
- Removed dark background around chest, inventory and tooltip sections in the inventory UI
- Moved UI chest inventory slots section higher to fit 40 slot chests
- Increased the amount of healing done when using Bandages when talented to 7hp, up from 5hp
- All food items have been rebalanced. Most of them no longer give health. Simply get hunger and thirst past 85% to start regenerating health
- /givexp <xp> in game admin command added
- /givecash <cash> in game admin command added
- /bloodmoon in game admin command added. Sets the next sunset to trigger a blood moon
- Added saturation to the main camera based on health under 75%. The lower the health, the less saturated the colour will become
- NPC's will now look at you when you are close to them
- Hammer tooltip slightly adjusted. Removed the wording of "stone" when metal was used to craft
- Ash no longer drops loot pallets, didn't make sense.
- When idling, characters arms no longer follow head movement in animation
All servers have been wiped due to this update
Changed files in this update