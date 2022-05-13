Nomad 1.6.0b Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8732827 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 09:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

This is a big patch, probably the biggest patch Nomad has received in its years of development. It fixes a lot of core problems with the game and adds a bunch of new content.

You can read below for the full patch notes on what changed.

Blood Moons



Blood Moons will happen every 8 days in game (every 8 hours). When a Blood Moon starts, it will spawn zombies at an increased rate, zombies will have 50% more health and they move at an increased rate.

Blood Moons are deadly, stay inside a protected area (your base or safe zone) or you could venture outside and find something new.

Blood Moon Graves



To those who seek a thrill, during a Blood Moon graves will spawn around the world. They act like Pallets, so walking up to them and looting them will harvest Lost Souls. They might be someone who is interested in these souls...

The Reaper of Death



Meet The Reaper. He will only spawn at a Blood Moon. Trade him Lost Souls to obtain special Blood Moon exclusive items. You can find him at both Safe Zones.

Talk to him when a Blood Moon is active to get a free Death Scythe weapon. The Death Scythe is only usable within a Blood Moon unless you wearing the full Reaper's Set.

Blood Moon Items

When a Blood Moon is active, there are exclusive items that can be obtained.

NEVER-ENDING TOILET PAPER

Negates bleed effects.

BRIMSTONE BAND

Increase the chance of mining Sulphur.

METAL BAND

Increase the chance of mining Improved Metal.

DIVINE PENDANT

Reduces Zombie damage by 50%

BLACK PENDANT

Increases damage to Zombies by 25%

BLOOD PENDANT

Bleeding now heals you.

BLOOD STORAGE CHEST

A very large storage chest with 40 slots.

REAPER'S MASK

Provides 10 armour. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons

REAPER'S ARMOUR

Provides 10 armour. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons

REAPER'S BOTTOMS

Provides 7 armour. Highest armour value for leg items. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons

REAPER'S BOOTS

Provides 7 armour. Highest armour value for boots. When wearing the full REAPER'S SET players can use the Death Scythe outside of Blood Moons

DEATH SCYTHE

A new weapon. Claim for free at The Reaper. The Reaper can be found at both Safe Zones when a Blood Moon is active.

More items have been added, these are just related to The Blood Moon. See the full changelog below for a more detailed view of what's new.

Generators



Generators can now be placed to generate power to your base. Lights have been added to Metal and Improved Metal ceilings and once a generator is placed near them (and it's on!) the lights will become active.

Generators require Fuel for them to function and will power anything within a 35m radius.

Improved Interactions

The player who placed a base structure down will now appear in the tooltip when looking at it. This is to help group play to determine who placed that wall so that person can upgrade it.

You can now also pick up empty Campfires, Furnaces, Auger Drills, Generators and all types of Storage Chests. Simply press F to pick them up, but they have to be completely empty with no items inside.

Improved Animations

Player and character animations will now smooth blend between each other. Idle animations will only move the characters head, rather than the head and arms. No more Naruto run.

NPC's will now head track the player when close.

There are loads more that can't possibly fit in this post, read below for the changelog containing all of the stuff added, bug fixes, changes and tweaks.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Engine

Updated to Unity 2021.3.2f1 LTS, should see some performance and stability increases

Added character name support for none English characters

New

NEVER-ENDING TOILET PAPER added. Negates bleed effects

BRIMSTONE BAND added, increases the chance of gathering Sulphur

METAL BAND added, increases the chance of gathering Improved Metal

DIVINE PENDANT added, reduces Zombie damage by 50%

BLACK PENDANT added, increases damage to Zombies by 25%

BLOOD PENDANT added, bleeding now heals you

BUNNY EARS added, hat item. Doubles base jump height, stacks with Lunar Amulet

REAPER'S MASK added

REAPER'S ARMOUR added

REAPER'S BOTTOMS added

REAPER'S BOOTS added

DEATH SCYTHE added. Claim for free at The Reaper when a Blood Moon is active

Blood Moon added. Zombies spawn rate 100% and increased spawn count at night. Happens every 8 days

The Reaper of Death NPC added. Only spawns at Blood Moons. Trade Lost Soul's to him to receive Blood Moon exclusive items

LONG LADDERS added, roughly double the height of regular ladders (with more health and longer decay rate)

SQUID HAT added, hat item

Blood Storage Chest added. 8 more additional slots than Large Storage Chest. 40 slots total

Generators added. They are used to power the base lights and more in the future. Generators will power anything within a 35m radius around it.

Lights added to Metal and Improved Metal Ceilings. Power them with a Generator.

New screenshots added for the loading screen. Many in the cycle were outdated or poor quality

Bug Fixes

Shutters now respect audio sliders in options

Fixed a bug that caused Auger Drill to drop materials 1% lower than their chance to drop

Fixed a bug with reloading when at max ammo

Fixed a bug that caused Campfires to cook all items in them with only 1 wood

Fixed a bug that caused sleepers head to appear through base ceilings

Fixed a bug that caused stairs to sometimes delete items next to them

Fixed a bug with the height of the character collider when crouching

Fixed a bug that caused explosives chests to not have the correct health (or rather 0 health)

Fixed buggy terrain in pinewood inside of an apartments building

Removed buggy lamp posts inside of an apartments building and around the tents in Pinewood

Fixed a bug where heavy shovels did not give the correct Bone Fragment gain chance

Fixed a bug that caused normal pickaxes to act like Heavy Pickaxes

Fixed a bug that caused Heavy Pickaxes not to drop extra materials other than Metal. Now Heavy Pickaxe will have a 15% chance to gather an extra material on ALL materials gathered. Chance rolled per material gained

Fixed a bug that caused xp gain only when gathering Metal from Mining Nodes. Now XP is gained once you have mined the entire node

Fixed a bug using the giftall command inside of cmd of the server

Fixed a bug with dying and disconnecting keeping your character

Fixed a bug that caused chance to bleed to be 1% higher than was set

Fixed a bug that caused Brown Rucksack not to give the proper armour value

Fixed a bug that caused accessories to drop when rolled inside of armour items from Saleh

Fixed a bug that caused Lucky Locket not to include the bonus gem find when equipped

Fixed a bug that caused players to teleport through walls when exiting a vehicle

Fixed a bug with vehicle colliders

Loading screen screenshots will never duplicate the same images, instead it will cycle through the collection of images

Ladders will no longer randomly delete themselves after placing them

Fixed a bug that caused zombies to spawn at night 1% higher than the chance to spawn

Fixed a bug that caused vehicles not to "sleep" properly even when it's idle

Fixed a bug that caused furnaces to decay faster than normal when no items are placed inside

Fixed a bug that sometimes didn't make Furnaces burn none furnace items properly

Fixed terrain around a pylon

Fixed a bug that caused an error in animations when holding a Legendary Storm

Fixed a bug that caused player's previous animation to show causing them to jitter when idling or moving

Fixed tooltip descriptions on hockey masks

Fixed a bug that caused wrong health percent values on storage chests

Fixed a bug with the character controller and sudden positive velocity y changes

Fixed a bug that caused the ban list.json file to error causing all new players connecting to get disconnected

Fixed a bug with Saleh and not properly saving inventory after use

Balance & Changes

Fuel consumption rate reduced to 15%, down from 20% when used in furnaces and drills per tick

Increased Sulphur gain by Auger Drill to 15%, up from 12% per tick

Wall Torches, Campfires and Furnaces light source no longer casts shadows.

Wall Torches, Campfires and Furnaces light source intensity lowered

The server will update player positions at a faster rate when 2 nomads are far away from each other. This is to help sniping or range fights.

Reduced the range of when pixel lights activate to 20m, down from 250m

Pixel light from Torches from other players will remain active regardless of the distance

Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop C4 Recipe

Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop Explosives Recipe

Military/Supply Pallets now have a chance to drop Explosive Chest Recipe

Barrel Pallet now has an increased chance to drop Fuel

Large Storage Chest and Storage Cupboards health increased to 400, up from 200

Increased the damage buff from Flamers on wooden structures to +70%, up from +50%

Death's Touch accessory now resurrects you back to 60% health, up from 20% health

Death's Touch will now output a message saying it has saved you from death when used

Increased the cooldown period of re-picking up quest items to 600s, up from 60s

Storm now has decreased FOV when aiming down sights

All non-scoped weapons now hard adjusts FOV when aiming, rather than taking off the aimed FOV from your current selected FOV

Legendary Bullpup now zooms in further than the standard Bullpup when scoped

Campfires now have 16 slots, up from 6

Cocks are only enabled on some skins

Stairs will now delete themselves if placed in front of a door

Slightly adjusted character so that its not in the ground as much

Ladders object height check removed

Reduced total byte length for WeatherPacket per tick

Weather on clients now stop progressing time to help sync with the server better

All vehicles now have 500 less health

Increased the chance to get Diamonds over Gem Stone to 25%, up from 20%

Lowered the Center of Mass for SUV's

Vehicles should now stick to the terrain a little easier

Recipes now give 50 base xp

You can only learn unlearned recipes now

Nomad Premium is less intrusive every time you load into the Main Menu now as a free to play user. It was annoying, yes.

Heavy Pickaxe chance to gather an extra material increased to 15%, up from 10%

Lucky Locket extra gem find increased to 3%, up from 2%. Thus doubling the chance of finding diamonds and gems. Description has been changed to reflect this

Legendary Axe description changed to better describe what the item does

Reduced the global bullet damage fall off to 4 damage per second, down from 5 damage per second

Workbench health increased to 25k, up from 500. Same as a wooden base structure

Base structures now output the name of the player who placed them. Will make it easier to see who is the owner of that structure so you can delete easier when in groups

Zombies will spawn in and delete quicker when spawned in at night

Blood Amulet now heals every 3 health every 10 seconds, up from 1 health every 12 seconds

Increased health regen when food and drink is more than 85% to 1 health every 10 seconds, up from 1 health every 12 seconds

Increased the damage taken from no drink or food to 2 damage, up from 1. With no food AND drink, the damage is 4, up from 2

Increased the healing effects when food and drink is above 85% to 2 health per tick, up from 1

Pallets will now cull at far distances

Zombies will now spawn around cars if you are inside of a vehicle at night or at a Blood Moon

Increased the Gold Bar requirement for gambling at Saleh, The Gambler to 3 Gold Bars, up from 2 Gold Bars

You can now fail a gamble at Saleh. The new gambling rolls are 15% for a Legendary Weapon - 20% for normal armour, 20% for normal weapons, 20% for any accessory and 25% for a fail.

Katana damage increased to 35, up from 30

Sledge Hammer damage increased to 35, up from 30

Running over zombies now does between 15 to 35 damage per hit, up from 3 to 15 damage per hit

Wall Torches light range reduced to 20m, down from 65m

Auger Drills will now decay over 4 days if no items are placed inside of them

You can now pick up Furnaces, Campfires and Storage Chests if they are empty

Reduced max distance of audio of Furnaces and Auger Drills

Reduced the wait time of re-entering a vehicle to 2.5s, down from 5s

Character animations are now smoother and will crossfade between two animations

Premium spawning in effect is now bigger

Zombie Brute's helmet updated to the new model

Gas Mask armour reduced to 8, down from 10

Head items that gave below 7 armour now have 7 armour.

Removed dark background around chest, inventory and tooltip sections in the inventory UI

Moved UI chest inventory slots section higher to fit 40 slot chests

Increased the amount of healing done when using Bandages when talented to 7hp, up from 5hp

All food items have been rebalanced. Most of them no longer give health. Simply get hunger and thirst past 85% to start regenerating health

/givexp <xp> in game admin command added

/givecash <cash> in game admin command added

/bloodmoon in game admin command added. Sets the next sunset to trigger a blood moon

Added saturation to the main camera based on health under 75%. The lower the health, the less saturated the colour will become

NPC's will now look at you when you are close to them

Hammer tooltip slightly adjusted. Removed the wording of "stone" when metal was used to craft

Ash no longer drops loot pallets, didn't make sense.

When idling, characters arms no longer follow head movement in animation

All servers have been wiped due to this update