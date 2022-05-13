VERSION 0.9.7.12 IS OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8732765 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Tycoons,

I've just enabled the latest version of the game for the default branch from the open test branch.

Thank you for the Support! Please leave a REVIEW if you like what I'm doing here as a solo developer, it really helps and means a lot to me!

Version v0.9.7.12 - Warning! This version cannot Load Previous Saved Games!

Changes

I've added two new female avatars to choose your CEO from.

The computer design types are from now on separated in the customer simulation - so you can easily sell 2 profitable computers on the market if they are from different design types. (For example, one is a home computer and the other one is a handheld computer etc.)

From now on the game will show the reseller cut and tax values on the budget window, on the cash-flow window, and on the Computer Release Tab as well – so that you can follow down those costs, too. It is way more important now when you can more actively play around with taxes by using managers.

I've added a confirmation window before exiting from the game.

From now on when you click on the bubble that notifies you about having a computer that is not profitable, it will actually open you the computer's design that is not profitable (or the first one when you have more).

I've decreased the development time of video games.

I've added a new toggle filter for the hardware list called “Active Filter”, and from now on this and the archived toggle works exactly like the same toggles on the Computer List – that will hopefully make it easier to understand.

Tutorial related

I have separated the "building a research site" and the "building a laboratory" steps - so people won't accidentally build a laboratory on their factory site.

I have removed the “Back To Edit” button from the Computer List as it was pointless since all computers are automatically saved (And appear on the Computer List) as soon as the player made any changes to them.

I've edited a tutorial text to:

"...But on the other hand, FACTORY costs are much higher." There was a point during the tutorial when the player had to set filters on the Market List. I've added there 4 small extra arrows so people will find the mentioned filters faster.

During the tutorial the first time when you have to click on the “Pricing” Tab, now the tutorial highlights it with an arrow.

Bug Fixes

The opponent filter buttons didn't have a hint before.

The victory screens for time and research victories were showing incorrect data.

The input field's text was a bit compressed vertically.

From now on you cannot archive hardware parts during the tutorial.

I've edited the first message of the tutorial, explaining that you are in the garage only during the tutorial, because for many it was not clear.

Bay sizes and devices were possible to use inconsistently on removable media devices.

Some pieces of technology which were used by multiple hardware types had an issue with becoming obsolete on the tech list for all the different kinds of compatible hardware types at the same time when they should have become obsolete only for one.

The hardware and computer names could overflow from their text boxes on the lists when they were very long.

The first memory designs appeared to have a zero size (because they have very low values) so from now on the game shows as small values as 0.0001 as well.

On some screen resolutions the round pop-up menu was not correctly positioned when you clicked.

Logistic points were not refreshed automatically after selecting a passive logistics task – and the delegated points were not refreshed on leveling up the manager or when you've discontinued the task.

One of the arrows during the tutorial appeared under texts from the UI.

Frequently Asked Questions and Other Information

Here is the game's roadmap that we created together:

LINK

Around 70% of this is already implemented. For now, I will try to polish the current version further, and then the next major update will likely contain:

Talking/making agreements/trading parts with the opponents

More immersion with random events and potentially manager requests

The "CEO Stuff" screen, where you will be able to spend your billions

This is the point when the game will reach 1.0, and I can start working on Localizations and Steam Integration, etc.

If you'd like to know more about localizations:

LINK

You are the best guys! Please leave a REVIEW if you like what I'm doing, it really helps and means a lot!

