Early Access Release v.012

Hey Everyone,

Here is another update. There are a few bugs we are aware of and we are actively fixing right now. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.012:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Pro female and custom female one & two piece suits are fixed and now accessible

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 We have started work on the power turns, which now influence the amount of board spray

🌊 Floater range has been extended

🌊 Late air drop animation added

Shoulder hop scoring re-work for take-offs to encourage taking off closer to the pocket

That's all for today, stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

The Bungarra team.