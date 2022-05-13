Orbital Bullet Full Launch Patch #5 (v.1.0.4) has been released!

Fraggers!

Some time has passed, but we have not been resting! The opposite is the case, as with today's new patch, version 1.0.4, we are adding a ton of new things, improvements, bugfixes and so much more! For sure, many of these improvements, additions and fixes would not have been possible without the awesome help of our frag-tastic community! Big shoutout to all fraggin'-licious people out there!

Without further ado, more details below!

New improved indicators for flying enemies to better identify on which circle they are.

_ * Health: +5 for each Perk

Damage: 5%, 10%, 15%, 17.5%, 20%, 21.25%, 22.5%, 23.5%, 25% after that always +1%

Currency: 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 27%, 29%, 31%, 33%, 35% after that always +1%

Lifesteal: Increased the amount of healing you get roght off the bat to 5, but reduced the trigger chances to 4% and +0.5% for each perk.

Stun: 4.5% and +0.5% for each perk

Crit: 4% and +1% for each perk_

Removed the explosion from the Tank Jumper enemies which they would cause on death.

You can now check your skill info in the skill tree on the pause menu.

New Weapons: Howitzer: Fires an instant long range shell projectile that splits up on impact.

Energy Ball Gun: Fires a slowly travelling, pulsing energy orb.

Hyper Cannon: Fires an instant long range projectile that creates an explosion at the end.

Drone Gun: Spawns small drones that follow the player and attack everything that comes too close.

Increased the investment speed of all skills & weapon blueprints in the base.

Added various new SFX, e.g. unlocks in base like golden skin.

Adjusted the Perk information in the pause menu, so they won't overlap the UI anymore.

Added disclaimer that you can only re-roll skills that have no skill points invested yet.

Added player benefits information to the Overcharge menu. (Benefits were previously already enabled, but now you can see what you actually get).

Adjusted the item descriptions of the Rift drops.

Added a display in the pause menu for the weapon mods of your weapon with a short description of what they do.

Disabled the Combo UI in the Eternity Tower, so it does not overlap with the current upgrades.

Increased time between the slam and the spike spawning for the Overseer boss. This increases the time to dodge his attack.

Reworked Rift rewards to make them more predictable, so you can better plan if you want to enter them or not. It still has the 1-3 Star rating depending on your performance. 1 Star (Gives 2 rewards): 2x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard)

2 Star (Gives 3 rewards): 1x Med Tier (Random Weapon) 1x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard, Perk) Weapon Fragments

3 Star (Gives 4 rewards): 1x High Tier (First Rift gives EXP Capsule, Seconds Rift gives Overcharge Fragment) 1x Med Tier (Random Weapon) 1x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard, Perk) Weapon Fragments



Added feedback to unlocking the weapon mods in your run.

Added feedback and a small effect above the player when collecting ammo to indicate what you've just collected.

Added an icon to your health bar if you have the „Beyond Death“ upgrade available. This does prevent you from death once, and you can now see if it's available for you or not.

Added a credit display to your skill tree during the run so you can better see how much re-rolls are possible or if synergies with upgrades make sense.

Added a new type of info box when you cleared a floor where you have to climb to the next floor afterwards. This will prevent confusion if there is a sudden platforming transition.

We added a pause for the timer if you enter the Overcharge menu if you are currently in a Time Rift.

Increased the duration for which Perk/Mission text popups are visible. This will make it easier to see what you actually got and give you more time to read it.

Reworked the player trail when you start the combo to make it more subtle and to not overlay with your helm particles so much.