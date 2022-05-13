Orbital Bullet Full Launch Patch #5 (v.1.0.4) has been released!

Fraggers!
Some time has passed, but we have not been resting! The opposite is the case, as with today's new patch, version 1.0.4, we are adding a ton of new things, improvements, bugfixes and so much more! For sure, many of these improvements, additions and fixes would not have been possible without the awesome help of our frag-tastic community! Big shoutout to all fraggin'-licious people out there!
Without further ado, more details below!
Improvements & New Things
-
Added 55 achievements.
-
Made cutscenes skippable.
-
Added cloud saving.
-
New improved indicators for flying enemies to better identify on which circle they are.
-
Balancing Pass
- Enemies are way more responsive than before
- You will no longer lose your Nanobytes when you start a new run
- Perk Balances:
_ * Health: +5 for each Perk
-
Damage: 5%, 10%, 15%, 17.5%, 20%, 21.25%, 22.5%, 23.5%, 25% after that always +1%
-
Currency: 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 27%, 29%, 31%, 33%, 35% after that always +1%
-
Lifesteal: Increased the amount of healing you get roght off the bat to 5, but reduced the trigger chances to 4% and +0.5% for each perk.
-
Stun: 4.5% and +0.5% for each perk
-
Crit: 4% and +1% for each perk_
-
Removed the explosion from the Tank Jumper enemies which they would cause on death.
-
You can now check your skill info in the skill tree on the pause menu.
-
New Weapons:
- Howitzer: Fires an instant long range shell projectile that splits up on impact.
- Energy Ball Gun: Fires a slowly travelling, pulsing energy orb.
- Hyper Cannon: Fires an instant long range projectile that creates an explosion at the end.
- Drone Gun: Spawns small drones that follow the player and attack everything that comes too close.
-
Increased the investment speed of all skills & weapon blueprints in the base.
-
Added various new SFX, e.g. unlocks in base like golden skin.
-
Adjusted the Perk information in the pause menu, so they won't overlap the UI anymore.
-
Added disclaimer that you can only re-roll skills that have no skill points invested yet.
-
Added player benefits information to the Overcharge menu. (Benefits were previously already enabled, but now you can see what you actually get).
-
Adjusted the item descriptions of the Rift drops.
-
Added a display in the pause menu for the weapon mods of your weapon with a short description of what they do.
-
Disabled the Combo UI in the Eternity Tower, so it does not overlap with the current upgrades.
-
Increased time between the slam and the spike spawning for the Overseer boss. This increases the time to dodge his attack.
-
Reworked Rift rewards to make them more predictable, so you can better plan if you want to enter them or not. It still has the 1-3 Star rating depending on your performance.
-
1 Star (Gives 2 rewards):
- 2x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard)
-
2 Star (Gives 3 rewards):
- 1x Med Tier (Random Weapon)
- 1x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard, Perk)
- Weapon Fragments
-
3 Star (Gives 4 rewards):
- 1x High Tier (First Rift gives EXP Capsule, Seconds Rift gives Overcharge Fragment)
- 1x Med Tier (Random Weapon)
- 1x Low Tier (Credits, Health, Keycard, Perk)
- Weapon Fragments
-
-
Added feedback to unlocking the weapon mods in your run.
-
Added feedback and a small effect above the player when collecting ammo to indicate what you've just collected.
-
Added an icon to your health bar if you have the „Beyond Death“ upgrade available. This does prevent you from death once, and you can now see if it's available for you or not.
-
Added a credit display to your skill tree during the run so you can better see how much re-rolls are possible or if synergies with upgrades make sense.
-
Added a new type of info box when you cleared a floor where you have to climb to the next floor afterwards. This will prevent confusion if there is a sudden platforming transition.
-
We added a pause for the timer if you enter the Overcharge menu if you are currently in a Time Rift.
-
Increased the duration for which Perk/Mission text popups are visible. This will make it easier to see what you actually got and give you more time to read it.
-
Reworked the player trail when you start the combo to make it more subtle and to not overlay with your helm particles so much.
-
Added UP/DOWN Arrows when you start the combo system.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the music stopped playing on planet Karth.
- Fixed a bug where the Jungle Mission would not spawn.
- Fixed a bug where you could spawn in air after beating the final boss when you previously used the jump pad to transition to another circle.
- Fixed a bug where the Grenade Fire upgrade would deal damage to yourself.
- Fixed that turtled enemies kept spawning blocks below which prevented you from killing them.
- Fixed a bug where the Overcharge Menu would not work after a cutscene.
- Fixed various enemies in door rooms and spawn templates that did not react and just stood frozen on their position.
- Fixed an issue with the Medi Backpack cutscene where you had no keybinding for the Medi Backpack.
- Fixed a bug where lower level weapons could still spawn in your base even if you increased the overall weapon level. This does no longer happen.
- Fixed a bug where the Boomerang Gun Level 1 would deal more damage than Level 2.
- Fixed a bug where you had the wrong zoom if you used circle transition and did enter a Dimensional Rift at the same time.
- Fixed a bug where the decoration in the jungle could pop into the camera view on horizontal transitions.
- Fixed the display at the Eternity Tower, depending on whether you completed it or died. Previously it could show Tower Cleared even if you died.
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck inside the rift and not be able to leave it.
- Fixed a bug where the scanner drone in the Dread Corp Spaceship rockets could be stuck in the floor and not explode.
- Fixed a bug where you could drop while entering the elite floor, causing you to be stuck.
- Fixed a bug where weapons could have weapon mods from the start of the game before you even unlocked them.
- Fixed a bug where the player would be invisible for a while after teleporting.
- Fixed existing loca-issues and added new loca-strings e.g. localization of the map legend.
- Fixed some color codes on skills and upgrades to better show the damage types.
- Fixed a bug where an enemy could commit suicide while you are in a rift, which would you enable to trigger the transition to the next floor inside the rift and resulting in a hard stuck.
- Fixed a bug, so that the shop re-roll at the Eternity Tower now properly shows its costs.
- Fixed a bug where the HUD with your currency & keycards would not be updated after switching classes.
- Fixed a bug where the Monarch could also unlock the Inquisitor Mission, which resulted in multiple loot drops and wrong mission unlocks.
- Fixed a bug where the weapon mods would disappear from a weapon after you increased the weapon tier.
- Fixed the movement speed calculation for the Overcharge effect that comes with the „Reduced Recoil“ upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where the Rift HUD could be displayed on top of the pause menu.
- Fixed an UI-overlay issue with the Eternity Shards.
- Fixed a bug where the Gunner Boss could drop loot twice on death.
- Fixed a bug where the Pattern Selection Building could spawn inside the walls on planet Karth.
- Fixed a bug where you could interact with the Overcharge Building during a cutscene.
Here's a quick sneak peek at two of the new guns that come with this update:
Energy Ball Gun: Fires a slowly travelling, pulsing energy orb.
Howitzer: Fires an instant long range shell projectile that splits up on impact.
Thank you for supporting us and helping us to improve the game further!
Please keep it up!
Changed files in this update