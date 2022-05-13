(Additional Information) Keyconfig Update

Hey all you Susanoo’s out there! How are you enjoying the new keyconfig function?

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1851280/announcements/detail/3192499877893684203

One of the post-game elements was not functioning properly as a result of our previous update, so we have released another update to fix that issue. We sincerely apologize to all of those who were affected.

Additionally, the following fixes and adjustments are also included in this update:

Improved data durability of saved data

Improved resolution for Windowed Mode

Optimized difficulty of the Torii Puzzles

Optimized the appearance rate of Brave Generals from treasure chests

Adjusted the damage taken from Wanyudo’s wheel

Fixed issue where the menu opens up/player gets warped during certain points

Thank you so much for playing Samurai Bringer, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game.