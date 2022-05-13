Update 1.0.6

This update provides another small batch of level adjustments, designed to remove unintended solutions from levels. As before, we have tried to keep the changes as small as possible, staying true to the original levels.

Here's a list of all the levels that have been adjusted:

Pack 3: levels 17, 23, 30

Pack 4: levels 4, 13, 27, 28

Pack 5: levels 20, 31

We also added an additional hint to the following level (since analytics data suggests it is one of the most difficult ones):

Pack 3: level 24

Please let us know if you discover any "suspicious" solutions after this update and best of luck on your expedition!

GAMEDIA