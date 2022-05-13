 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Treasure Temples update for 13 May 2022

Update 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8732336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update provides another small batch of level adjustments, designed to remove unintended solutions from levels. As before, we have tried to keep the changes as small as possible, staying true to the original levels.

Here's a list of all the levels that have been adjusted:

  • Pack 3: levels 17, 23, 30
  • Pack 4: levels 4, 13, 27, 28
  • Pack 5: levels 20, 31

We also added an additional hint to the following level (since analytics data suggests it is one of the most difficult ones):

  • Pack 3: level 24

Please let us know if you discover any "suspicious" solutions after this update and best of luck on your expedition!

GAMEDIA

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.