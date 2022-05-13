 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 13 May 2022

0.58.0b Hotfix

0.58.0b Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.58.0b Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 2:20 AM.

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
The actual end time may vary depending on the progress of the maintenance work.
*Please take note that balance hotfixes might take place more frequently during the preseason.

Check out the details on our Website.

