Rise of Mavros update for 13 May 2022

Beta Branch Update

Hi people!
A lot has been going on through the last few months and finally, the playable version of the new game is here. For a little while, I will be keeping the new version of the game playable through the beta branch. I will be gone for 25 days due to my military service for my country. Military service duty is mandatory in my country, therefore I am sorry if I will not be able to answer your questions or come up with a quick fix throughout this period. But please report all the bugs and problems you face. I will operate them immediately when I come back.

I hope you enjoy the new version of "Rise of Mavros"!
Here is the beta access code: rombeta052022

You won't see the beta directly you have to enter the access code first, then you will have the option to opt in.

