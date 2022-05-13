Icarus Week Twenty Three Update | World Bosses

For Week Twenty Three, the planet is about to receive its biggest threat yet: World Bosses. Roaming around the map, these bosses are an ever-present threat that requires prospectors to be on their toes at all times.
We’re also releasing the next batch of Sandworm Items including Armor and Weapons, and a mission to introduce and exterminate these new roaming bosses.
Persistent World Bosses
World Bosses are the first instance of an ‘alpha’ enemy that isn’t restricted to specific prospects and can roam the map, providing a new layer of intensity to every mission. The first to be introduced is the Sandworm. Any mission which includes the desert biome will now include the risk of the Sandworm intruding.
Expect to see the bosses you’ve encountered in other missions gradually encroach on other areas of the map in future weeks. They may surprise you in missions and locations you previously considered safe.
author: _'This week is the first big step for some exciting new tech - world bosses can now be found during your missions. Currently this is limited to the Sandworm and in missions which have access to the desert, but keep your eyes peeled when you drop because their numbers seem to be growing.
This system comes with two more additions in the form of a new module in the workshop and a new talent at master rank on the hunting tree, both allowing you to track the location of world bosses on your map. This is valuable as the Sandworms have a habit of not staying in one place for too long. We've also added some more Sandworm items and a new Sandworm Armor set made from its scales, which comes with some handy poison resistance set bonuses.' - Shawn, Game Designer and all-around-nice-guy_
Sandworm Items
Along with this update comes the second batch of Sandworm Items. You’ll now be able to craft Armor, Knives, Spears and Arrows using the scales collected from Sandworms, which are now more plentiful thanks to those roaming Sandworm bosses. With their own unique perks, these items add a distinct variety to the loot pool, such as the reduction to poison damage, reduced poison debuff duration and water consumption buff provided by the armor set, or the poison buff added to the knife, spear and arrows. All of these items will be craftable at the forge and armor benches respectively, and their blueprints unlockable on the tech tree.
Roaming Sandworm Mission
To introduce the new bosses, there is a new mission for prospectors to complete. Details are scarce, you’re on your own for this one.
MIGRATING SANDS: Survey
INVESTIGATE AN ANOMALY IN THE DESERT
// OPERATOR: UDA
// BIOME: Desert
// BACKGROUND: General access for all Contractors meeting drop criteria
// MISSION: Contractors are not required to pursue specific objectives
// TERMS: Contractors will be provided with a functioning envirosuit, they will be otherwise unassisted
Detailed Change Log:
Version: 1.1.14.95804
- Added New Mission: Roaming Sandworm
- Added: New Sandworm Items - Created from the scales of the far more formidable evolution to the Caveworm, the Sandworm Knife, Spear, Bow and Arrow offer a higher durability across the board and are designed to put a stop to any health regeneration on its victims.
- Added new Workshop Item: World Boss Module - this will allow you to see World Boss locations on the map.
- Added new Talent: Big Game Hunter - this will allow you to see World Boss locations on the map.
- Fixed issue where the Extractor wouldn’t snap to a faulty configured deposit in E6.
- Fixed issue where extractors continued to run when the extractor was full, deleting resources out of the inventory.
- Fixed issue where radars in missions would attract regular wildlife while also attracting the mission spawning wildlife.
- Fixed issue where Radar would continue attracting more waves of wildlife after scanning was completed.
- Fixed issue where you would get Arctic weather events in the Forest and no weather events in the Arctic.
- Fixed the spoil rate of the Ice Box and Refrigerator to no longer be 0, but rather slower than normal, with the Refrigerator being 2x better than the Ice Box.
- Improved NPC navigation in lakes and rivers to lower the likelihood of animals walking through them.
- Fixed issue where the sickle would not collect any Berries when used on Berry Bushes.
- Added increased yield and sickle support for Beans, Cocoa, Coffee, Tea and Gorse Flower Bushes.
- Increased maximum potential output for grown crops of Beans, Cocoa, Coffee, Tea and Gorse flower.
- Fixed further instances of buildings breaking on reload. Continue to report these if you experience them.
- Fixed issue where Aluminium and Coal were not spawning correctly for Deep Mining Deposits.
- Fixed issue where you couldn’t CTRL+click objects between the space station inventory and the drop loadout.
- Removed 2x Weapon Damage multiplier on Shotguns and instead increased Buckshot Shell damage from 15 to 30 in order to give better clarity on where damage improvements are coming from.
- Decreased Hip Accuracy of Worm Bows slightly.
- Fixed Caveworm Bow crafting speed being set incorrectly fast.
- Removed unintended 2x Damage multiplier on Larkwell Bow to bring it back in line with other bows.
- Modified weapon audio to match volume of real items.
- Increased Aim Accuracy of Recurve Bow slightly.
- Fixed some instances of prospects not completing to make it retry up to three times. If retrying three times still fails, you can resume the prospect and try again.
- Fixed crash that could occur when NPCs eat a corpse that has something like a prime meat or stringy meat drop chance applied to it.
- Fixed issue where Prime Meat Accolade wasn’t being completed when collecting Giant Steak, Fatty T Bone, Gamey Meat, Soft Meat, Stringy Meat and White Meat.
- Fixed issue where drills and extractors weren’t shutting down when their inventory is full.
