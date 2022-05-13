Icarus Week Twenty Three Update | World Bosses

For Week Twenty Three, the planet is about to receive its biggest threat yet: World Bosses. Roaming around the map, these bosses are an ever-present threat that requires prospectors to be on their toes at all times.

We’re also releasing the next batch of Sandworm Items including Armor and Weapons, and a mission to introduce and exterminate these new roaming bosses.

Persistent World Bosses

World Bosses are the first instance of an ‘alpha’ enemy that isn’t restricted to specific prospects and can roam the map, providing a new layer of intensity to every mission. The first to be introduced is the Sandworm. Any mission which includes the desert biome will now include the risk of the Sandworm intruding.

Expect to see the bosses you’ve encountered in other missions gradually encroach on other areas of the map in future weeks. They may surprise you in missions and locations you previously considered safe.

author: _'This week is the first big step for some exciting new tech - world bosses can now be found during your missions. Currently this is limited to the Sandworm and in missions which have access to the desert, but keep your eyes peeled when you drop because their numbers seem to be growing.

This system comes with two more additions in the form of a new module in the workshop and a new talent at master rank on the hunting tree, both allowing you to track the location of world bosses on your map. This is valuable as the Sandworms have a habit of not staying in one place for too long. We've also added some more Sandworm items and a new Sandworm Armor set made from its scales, which comes with some handy poison resistance set bonuses.' - Shawn, Game Designer and all-around-nice-guy_

Sandworm Items

Along with this update comes the second batch of Sandworm Items. You’ll now be able to craft Armor, Knives, Spears and Arrows using the scales collected from Sandworms, which are now more plentiful thanks to those roaming Sandworm bosses. With their own unique perks, these items add a distinct variety to the loot pool, such as the reduction to poison damage, reduced poison debuff duration and water consumption buff provided by the armor set, or the poison buff added to the knife, spear and arrows. All of these items will be craftable at the forge and armor benches respectively, and their blueprints unlockable on the tech tree.

Roaming Sandworm Mission

To introduce the new bosses, there is a new mission for prospectors to complete. Details are scarce, you’re on your own for this one.

MIGRATING SANDS: Survey

INVESTIGATE AN ANOMALY IN THE DESERT

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: Desert

// BACKGROUND: General access for all Contractors meeting drop criteria

// MISSION: Contractors are not required to pursue specific objectives

// TERMS: Contractors will be provided with a functioning envirosuit, they will be otherwise unassisted

Detailed Change Log:

Version: 1.1.14.95804