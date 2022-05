Share · View all patches · Build 8731884 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 18:13:45 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone~

The developers have put together a quick patch to fix the sudden crashes that people have been having!

Thank you to everyone who has made reports, the info was very helpful! Let us know if you are still getting the crashes.

Hopefully, we can the fixes for the issues people are experiencing quickly as well.