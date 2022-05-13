Ba Dum Tss! Arttista 1.7 is finally here!

Arttista get into it's new 1.7 version with a huge feature addition: A Bones Animation System. "Bones" is a "must have" feature that was missing in Arttista older versions. Now, you can use it with Arttista frame-to-frame animation and a lot of improvements and new stuff. During the development, a short film called "Sea Adventures" was created to test the new version. A lot of bugs was fixed and a lot of new ideas was implemented. Except for the video edition, Arttista was the only software used to create this short film and you will see the original .art files inside your Arttista 1.7 installation.

You must watch "Sea Adventures", a short film created on Arttista 1.7





Here, you can watch a simple tutorial about bones divided into 3 parts:

Part 1/3)



Part 2/3)



Part 3/3)





Whats new In Arttista 1.7?