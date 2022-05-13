Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Update III

Ave Imperator, Force Commanders,

Today we released a small update to address the following issues:

Fixed an issue where revealing Bloom Spreaders in the Spreading missions would not return control back to the player after enemy animations have concluded.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash after certain cutscenes during Spreading missions.

As a priority, we are currently investigating an issue in which some players are unable to load their save files after Update II. If verifying the integrity of your game files does not work, please submit a ticket into our support team at the bottom of this page: https://customersupport.frontier.co.uk/hc/en-us/articles/4687900468380

To aid our investigation, please provide as much detail on your save file as possible, including:

The in-game day number of your save file

The difficulty you are playing on

If this was an in-combat save

If so, the type of mission

We suspect these issues are related to the Flowering mission type, and will be investigating this in particular. In the meantime, we recommend saving outside of combat, especially when about to engage in this mission type.

Thank you for all of your feedback and reports so far.

Praise the Emperor.