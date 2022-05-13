Roadmap #03

Share · View all patches · Build 8730698 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 01:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is Jaktostudios.

First of all, I would like to say thank you to all the users who enjoy our game.

We would like to share the roadmap for the contents to be updated in the future.

Depending on the progress of the development, the contents of the 2Q may progress in the 3Q.

We will do our best to provide an update that players can be satisfied with.

Thank you for your patience! Stay tuned!

We're always monitoring any feedback you sent, so if you have any feedback about the game, please let us know.

support@jacktostudios.com