Maintenance patch 0.752

What's changed:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where stamina could get stuck at zero

Fixed an issue where War Paint would lower the stamina recharge rate

Improved an issue where the player could get stuck in/on walls

Fixed an issue where the Rogue's Jacket would de-select on restart

Fixed an issue with little goblins getting stuck on high areas in Goblin City

Fixed a bug that caused both crystals to activate on level selection

BALANCE CHANGES / ENCHNACEMENTS

Reduce spider attack damage and attack speed

Exploding goblins can now be kicked/knocked away at the last second

Kick has a slightly longer range, tweaked animation

Improved little goblin's leap attack

What's coming?

More content! Next up will be a few improvements and additions to shop items. There will also be some new classes and new weapons coming soon!

As always, thank you for playing!! There has been some great feedback and bug reports coming in since the Descension update which I love to see. Please keep it all coming :)

Cheers!

-Adam

Join the Berserk Mode discord: https://discord.gg/scnJqRRwum