Berserk Mode update for 13 May 2022

Maintenance patch 0.752

Berserk Mode update for 13 May 2022

Maintenance patch 0.752

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's changed:

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where stamina could get stuck at zero
  • Fixed an issue where War Paint would lower the stamina recharge rate
  • Improved an issue where the player could get stuck in/on walls
  • Fixed an issue where the Rogue's Jacket would de-select on restart
  • Fixed an issue with little goblins getting stuck on high areas in Goblin City
  • Fixed a bug that caused both crystals to activate on level selection
BALANCE CHANGES / ENCHNACEMENTS
  • Reduce spider attack damage and attack speed
  • Exploding goblins can now be kicked/knocked away at the last second
  • Kick has a slightly longer range, tweaked animation
  • Improved little goblin's leap attack

What's coming?

More content! Next up will be a few improvements and additions to shop items. There will also be some new classes and new weapons coming soon!

As always, thank you for playing!! There has been some great feedback and bug reports coming in since the Descension update which I love to see. Please keep it all coming :)

Cheers!
-Adam

Join the Berserk Mode discord: https://discord.gg/scnJqRRwum

