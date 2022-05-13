New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.009_Zeusathon_II_And_DZ_Sidekicks

This continues our recent trend of Very Large Builds. There's a ton of fixes and tweaks in here from Tom Prince and SirLimbo, as is a bit usual for recently. But this time, Zeus has come back and put out his "largest patch since DLC3 released," which is almost an understatement. Tons of balance to the necromancer, the zenith architrave, and otherwise.

Badger has created his first mod, which is kind of a surprise feature here. You need to have DLC2 to use the mod, but basically what this does is give you a human-playable version of the Dark Zenith, which is... not something I ever thought I would see. This only works if you have a human empire next to them, as is the case with the necromancer sidekick, so you either need two factions in single-player, or to use this in multiplayer. You control the Dark Zenith military forces only; their economy runs without your control (controlling the economy would be very tedious and unfun)

In some respects, this is like our prior concept for vassals, except... better in some respects? This also provides a nice template that other modders could use to make sidekick versions of our other factions, or of their own modded-in factions. Very interesting indeed.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!