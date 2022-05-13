Freeway Fighter is now available in the Fighting Fantasy Classics Library!

"Devastated by a killer virus, the world you once knew is a wilderness.

Life is lawless and dangerous. Survivors like you either live in scattered, fortified towns, or roam outside as bandits. YOUR mission is to cross the wilderness to the far-distant oil-refinery at San Anglo and bring vital supplies back to the peaceful town of New Hope. Even in the armed Dodge Interceptor you are given, the journey will be wild and perilous. Will YOU survive?

Freeway Fighter has an extended combat system and new rules to wrestle with. All you need is your two digital dice, some fuel canisters and a little bit of LUCK. YOU decide which way to go, which weapons to use and which dangers to risk!"

Many FF fans around the world will remember when the 13th Fighting Fantasy title dropped on to shop and library shelves in 1985. They were blown away by Jim Burns' iconic cover artwork that captured Ian Livingstone's stylish, dystopian future.

You can now join them by adding Freeway Fighter to your Fighting Fantasy Classics library NOW!