Content Update #2 is Out!

As you may or may not have seen, X-tefer Productions LLC was created to be the developer/publisher of all things The Game of Unknown and beyond! Anyways let's dive into the update notes, shall we?
Update notes/fixes:
Nightmare Mode Revamped
- Made atmosphere and lighting scarier (and redder)
- Tweaked enemy AI to make it more...intense to say
- Decreased flashlight (can't make it TOO easy now can we?)
- Added Nightmare ambience
- Also disabled normal music
- Redid monster audio and cues for Nightmare mode
- They should...set the mood better...
- Changed notice on front desk to a nightmare mode rundown
Improvements
- Enhanced main menu, select mode, and pause menu text and buttons
- Now clearer with panels behind the text
- Made button selection darker
- Changed mode select icons
- Clock now has a sound when at 10 seconds left
- Skip night cheat now works instantly
- Added prickly pear cactus (won the poll on social media!)
- New lunch table model
- New kitchen table model
- New garbage bin model
- Also cut down on garbage bins and adjusted others
- New Mr. Giggles model
- Darkened Midnight lightbulb light color
Misc fixes
- Fixed sideroom door trigger
- Changed pistol text
- Changed scare paper in science room
- Fixed light clipping issues
- Made corners of hallways more seamless (previously had jagged edges)
