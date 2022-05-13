Content Update #2 is Out!

Hello and thanks for playing The Game of Unknown! As you may or may not have seen, X-tefer Productions LLC was created to be the developer/publisher of all things The Game of Unknown and beyond! Anyways let's dive into the update notes, shall we?

Nightmare Mode Revamped

Made atmosphere and lighting scarier (and redder)

Tweaked enemy AI to make it more...intense to say

Decreased flashlight (can't make it TOO easy now can we?)

Added Nightmare ambience

Also disabled normal music

Redid monster audio and cues for Nightmare mode

They should...set the mood better...

Changed notice on front desk to a nightmare mode rundown

Improvements

Enhanced main menu, select mode, and pause menu text and buttons

Now clearer with panels behind the text

Made button selection darker

Changed mode select icons

Clock now has a sound when at 10 seconds left

Skip night cheat now works instantly

Added prickly pear cactus (won the poll on social media!)

New lunch table model

New kitchen table model

New garbage bin model

Also cut down on garbage bins and adjusted others

New Mr. Giggles model

Darkened Midnight lightbulb light color

Misc fixes

Fixed sideroom door trigger

Changed pistol text

Changed scare paper in science room

Fixed light clipping issues

Made corners of hallways more seamless (previously had jagged edges)

If you haven't already, make sure to follow X-tefer Productions on either

Twitter or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest posts and updates!

Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/xtefer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgou1

More stuff is in the works, so stay tuned!