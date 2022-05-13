 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Game of Unknown update for 13 May 2022

Content Update #2 is Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8730531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and thanks for playing The Game of Unknown! As you may or may not have seen, X-tefer Productions LLC was created to be the developer/publisher of all things The Game of Unknown and beyond! Anyways let's dive into the update notes, shall we?

Update notes/fixes:

Nightmare Mode Revamped
  • Made atmosphere and lighting scarier (and redder)
  • Tweaked enemy AI to make it more...intense to say
  • Decreased flashlight (can't make it TOO easy now can we?)
  • Added Nightmare ambience
  • Also disabled normal music
  • Redid monster audio and cues for Nightmare mode
  • They should...set the mood better...
  • Changed notice on front desk to a nightmare mode rundown
Improvements
  • Enhanced main menu, select mode, and pause menu text and buttons
  • Now clearer with panels behind the text
  • Made button selection darker
  • Changed mode select icons
  • Clock now has a sound when at 10 seconds left
  • Skip night cheat now works instantly
  • Added prickly pear cactus (won the poll on social media!)
  • New lunch table model
  • New kitchen table model
  • New garbage bin model
  • Also cut down on garbage bins and adjusted others
  • New Mr. Giggles model
  • Darkened Midnight lightbulb light color
Misc fixes
  • Fixed sideroom door trigger
  • Changed pistol text
  • Changed scare paper in science room
  • Fixed light clipping issues
  • Made corners of hallways more seamless (previously had jagged edges)

If you haven't already, make sure to follow X-tefer Productions on either
Twitter or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest posts and updates!

Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/xtefer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgou1

More stuff is in the works, so stay tuned!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.