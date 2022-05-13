Steam Playtest is now live for Shoothouse!

Share · View all patches · Build 8730204 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The Playtest is now open for Shoothouse. Go try out our Squad Leader training! Multiplayer opens on May 14th - Saturday at 3 PM EDT.

If you have any questions, please join our discord.

Beta Access Details

PvP Beta Test will take place Saturday, May 14th from 3PM EDT to 5 PM EDT.

Shoothouse will open at least 24 hours prior to the PvP Beta Test (RIGHT NOW!)

You will not be able to join a Frontlines/PvP server until the designated time above.

Beta Summary

The PvP portion will take place on Sumersgate. The Shoothouse portion will launch at least 24 hours prior to the PvP test. The Shoothouse now includes a class training for Squad Leader. Be sure to try your skills out at the target shoothouse and the live fire training with AI

We will be testing the following major components:

New vehicle physics that greatly improve vehicle interaction in all aspects

Destructible buildables (this is NOT destructible buildings/environment)

Thanks so much for your time! These beta's help us so much!