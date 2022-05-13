 Skip to content

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 update for 13 May 2022

Initialization Freeze/Crash Fix - Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8730004 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone, we are working hard to make sure this launch is as stable as possible. The load crash bug was never something we saw until launch day and we apologize. Here are the day one fixes. Let us know if you have any other issues, or if you are still having the same freeze/crash.

-Fixed loading hang/crash on battle initialization (We tested on 3 different Nvida PCs).
-Added a skip option for battle initialization (This risks AI navigation not working well at the start of battle).
-Added new warning for placing armies too far apart.
-Buffed 'Noah's Flood' god power.

