Fret Smasher v0.31.1 A2

HyperFlux Highways

HyperFlux highways can be customised just like normal highways by navigating to the "HyperFlux Highways" folder in the game directory.

These highways will be overlaid on top of the main highway when HyperFlux is active and when HyperFlux is gained.

Don't want to use this feature? Simply turn it off in the settings.



Limited Score Saving

Limited score saving is a nice way of saying "You cheated". When cheats are enabled or when modifiers are active, a score at the end of the song will be marked as limited with a unique star texture. What makes these scores limited is that when a player runs through the same song again but with no cheats active and no modifiers, the score will be overwritten regardless if it's higher than the cheated score or not.

Changelog:

[ADDITIONS]

NEW HyperFlux Highways! Apply a texture that will overlay the highway when HyperFlux is active.

Apply a texture that will overlay the highway when HyperFlux is active. 2 New HyperFlux Highways - Swirls and Streak.

- Swirls and Streak. NEW Playlist Sorting! Songs can now be sorted by their parent folder in the music directory.

Songs can now be sorted by their parent folder in the music directory. NEW Sound Effect Volume. The volume of various game sounds can now be altered.

The volume of various game sounds can now be altered. NEW Multiplayer Score Saving!

NEW Limited Score Saving! Limited score saving is a feature that will save scores when cheats or modifiers are enabled.

Limited score saving is a feature that will save scores when cheats or modifiers are enabled. NEW {REDACTED} ;)

[BUG FIXES]

Fixed an issue with the knob on the Highscore Chaser UI to be stuck at the end.

Fixed an issue causing the player highway to be obscured by any active video backgrounds.

Fixed a typo in the Title Screen.

Fixed an issue regarding menu music and preview music to not be affected by volume sliders.

Fixed an issue with bot skill Perfect using skill variables of Novice.

Fixed an issue with bot skill not being applied to Player 1

Fixed an issue where the main menu could still be interacted with when scanning songs.

Fixed an issue with song cache error message being interactable when the Welcome to Fret Smasher message is open.

Fixed an issue with the song cache error message opening more than once causing scans to be doubled or even tripled over the real total song count.

[ADJUSTMENTS]