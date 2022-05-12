The Cleaner - 1.03

Hey there, hope you are enjoying The Cleaner.

Added some of the soundtrack on YouTube, I have to wait a bit before being able to put them all.

It'll be on every platform I can think of ( hopefully ).

Link to YouTube :

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsEmE802OAT44-oESjKk7xA/videos

ADDED WARNING MESSAGES WHEN LAUNCHING THE GAME.

Fixed a glass that couldn't be shattered in Level 2.

Plant was floating in Level 1 in the " Big Corridor ".

A box was floating mid-air in Level 4.

Put collision on some pipes, right after the water slide.

Put a collision behind a desk so people wouldn't be stuck behind ( if they were finding a way to glitch ).

Nav Mesh Obstacle in the 4th level added to restrain the AI's movement.

Changed the scale of some " giants " doors.

Fixed a decal of a dirty floor overlapping in the toilets of the 4th Level.

Fixed a fake door.

Fixed an open vertice where we could see the outside of the level.

Made Fog in Level 3 darker.

Added Fog in the end of level 2.

Added box under floating candles.

Put colliders on bins.

Attached some pipes Togethers.

Put Fog under the rotative fan in Level 4.

Missing texture in the industrial level ( when you fall into the hole and encounter two AIs).

Moved just a tiny bit a cargo in the industrial level so no player can block himself.

Added a light in the industrial level.

Moved the wagon in Level 4.

Overlapping Painting with a door.

Fixed fake doors opening in Level 5.

Added fog in Level 6.

Fix a Giant Door in Level 6.

Changed height of the stairs in Level 6 ( the one where you had to jump ).

Changed height of some faked doors in Level 1 ( they were floating. ).

Added 11 new death sounds on two specific AIs.

Basicly nothing game breaking, just little details here and there.

Big thanks for your kind words, means a lot.