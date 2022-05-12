 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 12 May 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the accuracy to the score computation
  • Added detailed character stats to the game over screen
  • Added new props to the map generator

Improvements

  • Lowered the time left impact in the score computation
  • Increased the default door kicking stun range (1 -> 1.5m)
  • Improved the depth of field effect: now focuses on the closes agent in frame
  • Reduced the amount of transparent doors generated
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the infinite door kicking bug (?)
  • Fixed collisions with lower storeys getting detected when tossing a grenade
  • Fixed the way the door kicking stun effect is computated
  • Fixed planning version of transparent doors
  • Fixed some props colliders
  • Fixed the last skirmish mission of the Robbers spawn positions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8729190
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
