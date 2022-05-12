Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the accuracy to the score computation
- Added detailed character stats to the game over screen
- Added new props to the map generator
Improvements
- Lowered the time left impact in the score computation
- Increased the default door kicking stun range (1 -> 1.5m)
- Improved the depth of field effect: now focuses on the closes agent in frame
- Reduced the amount of transparent doors generated
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the infinite door kicking bug (?)
- Fixed collisions with lower storeys getting detected when tossing a grenade
- Fixed the way the door kicking stun effect is computated
- Fixed planning version of transparent doors
- Fixed some props colliders
- Fixed the last skirmish mission of the Robbers spawn positions
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch