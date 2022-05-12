Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8729190 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 20:26:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the accuracy to the score computation

Added detailed character stats to the game over screen

Added new props to the map generator

Improvements

Lowered the time left impact in the score computation

Increased the default door kicking stun range (1 -> 1.5m)

Improved the depth of field effect: now focuses on the closes agent in frame

Reduced the amount of transparent doors generated

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the infinite door kicking bug (?)

Fixed collisions with lower storeys getting detected when tossing a grenade

Fixed the way the door kicking stun effect is computated

Fixed planning version of transparent doors

Fixed some props colliders

Fixed the last skirmish mission of the Robbers spawn positions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.