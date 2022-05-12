1032.2 Hotfix #2

We have released another hotfix for the main install of Ground Branch as we try to take care of some annoying and game breaking issues.
Main items being attempts to squash the looping firing sound bug and various issues with attachments and iron sights. There will be no blog post, so here are the details...
- changed weapon validation to remove an iron sight blocked by another non-iron sight (or its parent adapter) from validation check (any remaining iron sights will be ones meant to be functional and non-cosmetic / overriding)
- updated physics assets on firearms with built-in front sights posts to ensure appropriate rear sight can find them (note: FN FAL Tactical front sight post is so low it, BUIS' won't find it)
- updated no sight post message to mention rear sight may just be too high to find matching front sight post
- cleaned up front sight post physics mesh to allow better sight placement (affects FN Tactical, M16, M4A1 and M4 FSP)
Changed files in this update