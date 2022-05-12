 Skip to content

Eternal Dreamers update for 12 May 2022

Update (May 12th)

Share · View all patches · Build 8728911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dreamers!

Today's update makes upward adjustments to droprates of weapons and armors to bring you the joy of more loot and cut down on the grind just a bit!

As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Areas

  • Increased drop rate of common weapons by a rate of x3.0
  • Increased drop rate of common armor by a rate of x1.25
  • All boss-type enemies now also drop common weapons and armor

System

  • Updated select system graphics

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed visual bug preventing graphics to load in properly during the tutorial battle
  • Fixed audio bug preventing music to play during the Credits if accessed from the main menu screen

Changed files in this update

Eternal Dreamers Content Depot 1317951
  • Loading history…
