Update (May 12th)

Hello, dreamers!
Today's update makes upward adjustments to droprates of weapons and armors to bring you the joy of more loot and cut down on the grind just a bit!
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
Areas
- Increased drop rate of common weapons by a rate of x3.0
- Increased drop rate of common armor by a rate of x1.25
- All boss-type enemies now also drop common weapons and armor
System
- Updated select system graphics
Bug Fixes
- Fixed visual bug preventing graphics to load in properly during the tutorial battle
- Fixed audio bug preventing music to play during the Credits if accessed from the main menu screen
