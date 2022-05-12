Devblog 21

Smarter AI

As mentioned in the last update, I felt that it was important to improve the chef efficiency to allow for new features and generally improve the gameplay. To achieve this, I spent this week rewriting the AI system.

Old system



In the old system, the chef would sometimes pick a fryer and cutting board that are far away from the storage rack. This is obviously inefficient.

New system



The new system fixes this by selecting the closest cutting board and fryer, and minimizing the time needed to perform an action.

This showcase is just one example, but the game was full of these inefficiencies caused by the staff system. The new system is not perfect yet, but I believe that it is a huge improvement.

Performance

The biggest challenge was to make the AI smarter, without it having a negative impact on performance. I spend a lot of time on this problem and I think that the new AI system is actually more performant than the old one. But my own testing has been limited, so if you are experiencing any performance issues, please let me know.