Building Character DLC (and patch 1.0.8l) Released!

The next patch, v1.0.8l (The "l" is for limpy and the new injury system) is out now! And that means that the new DLC pack is also available for purchase from the game. After downloading the patch, you can go into the wolf customizer and see what all is included in the DLC. We're calling this the "Building Character" pack, because with it, you have more options to create your own character, but especially because adversity builds character, and the body customizations in the pack will show that your wolf has faced adversity -- and survived.

The DLC costs US$6. What's in it?

Ten new coats, five black and five gray, and all based on real Yellowstone wolves.

Body modifications: Short tail, cut off tail, crooked tail, and snaggletooth.

Eye modifications: Blind eye and Corneal Edema (caused by injury or disease).

We think the new coats, created by our wolf artist Steve Adamson, are the best yet, and the body mods give you some...interesting options for your wolf's life experiences. The corneal edema is admittedly a rather weird one, but it is based on an actual wolf that the researchers at the Voyageurs Wolf Project came across. Choose it with discretion! Our Knowledge Base has all the details about these coats and customizations, including short biographies of each wolf that inspired the new coats.

This patch also includes:

New in-game injury system.

Three new dens under the roots of Douglas-fir trees.

Five new NPC-only coats (which will appear on dispersal wolves and sometimes on pups when you grow them up into adults in the Family Tree).

New options in multiplayer to start games in more seasons.

Several new ear injuries in Wolf Customization.

Lots of small quality-of-life improvements, along with many, many bug fixes.

Patch Notes - v1.0.8l (Released 12 May 2022)

NEW: Building Character DLC

This new DLC pack costs US$6 and includes the following, which you can preview in Wolf Customization before purchasing:

NEW: INJURY SYSTEM

Player wolf and mate can get injured when taking damage from NPCs. Wolves can suffer a minor injury anytime, but can get a major injury only when they currently have a minor injury, and health is below 60% so it's prudent to avoid danger when you have a minor injury.

Minor injuries reduce one attribute (Speed, Strength, or Stamina) by 1 and last 1-2 days (healing is faster when health is above 90%).

Major injuries reduce one attribute by 7 and have one other effect: Slower eating with jaw injury, faster stamina drain when sprinting with torso or leg injury. They last 2-4 days (healing is faster when health is high).

Major injuries to jaw and torso have no visual manifestation.

Major injuries to the legs cause the wolf to limp until the injury is healed. Note that the wolf does not treat the limpy leg differently when laying down or doing some actions (it's not horribly painful, it's just sensitive to bearing weight, though there are moments, especially during intense action, when the wolf will put weight on it).

Mates can suffer injuries (indicated with slash marks on mate's health meter in the wolf badge). They won't carry pups or other things with a major jaw injury, and they lag behind if they have a major leg injury. NPCs can also suffer injuries, but it's unlikely to occur.

NEW: DENS

Three new dens underneath tree roots in central and eastern Slough Creek.

NEW: OTHER

In Slough Creek Endless Summer, a new button on Pack Info to jump ahead to next year, carrying over your current territory to Establish Territory quest.

In multiplayer, you can choose an initial season when starting a new Territory Quest or Pack Life game in Amethyst or Slough Creek.

Several new ear injuries in Wolf Customization.

Five new NPC-only coats (which will appear on dispersal wolves and sometimes on pups when you grow them up into adults in the Family Tree).

"Favorite" toggle on My Wolves, and filtering option to show only Favorites.

Wolf bio moved to its own tab on Pack Info, with readout of coat name and K locus at bottom.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Modified the spinaround actions so if NPC animal is fleeing, it must first decelerate before spinning around. (This is intended to help the "turn on a dime spinaround" issue when attacking fleeing animals.

Boar grizzly roars at start of charging attack.

Most major body customizations (like ears) are visible in scent view.

Multiplayer: Increased marking power in Story games with two players.

Improvements to wind sound effects.

Wolf now has its own barks, none shared with coyotes.

Added a delay before mate regurgitates after sleeping.

Amethyst cliff rocks now have nice blending between mesh and terrain.

New notification text if grizzly kills a pup but then is chased away.

Dispersal wolves now have a small chance of having a body customization.

Grizzly fights: Variety of tweaks and refinements.

Competitor and prey NPCs now look at you (follow your movements) during confrontations.

Increased maximum food points on moose carcasses.

Added scent gland mark on wolf tails.

During den raids, the Enter Den button is disabled so you cannot enter the den (either accidentally when you meant to bite an attacker, or intentionally to hide from the fight).

Improved colliders around northwest rock den (with the steep vertical rock over the den entrance) to reduce glitchiness when wolf runs into rock wall.

Autosave icon now respects Hide HUD.

Hide HUD alert appears for two seconds now instead of three.

Added an alert if player tries to save a game with a name (such as "con") reserved by Windows file system.

Controls: Added entries for beaver ambush actions to Controls Remapper.

Pup sickness: Reduced maximum duration a bit.

Reduced the maximum effect of bent and flat ears (which didn't work well with some animations like howling).

Bigger teeth on wolves, the better to eat you with.

Some improved wind audio.

Declining pup hunger will prompt mates to go hunting sooner than previously.

Pups get hungry a bit faster.

Better Douglas-fir bark texture.

In Pack Info, readouts turn red when they become concerning.

Hunger meter on wolf badge has yellow tinted area indicating extra food storage for pups.

BUGS FIXED: