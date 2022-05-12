Golf Gang collides with For The King and The Ascent!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

When Golf Gang launches on May 19th, you’ll be able to customize your ball in the name of two of your favorite Curve games—For The King and The Ascent!

For one week after Golf Gang’s release, two items will be available for FREE in the in-game cosmetic shop.

The For the King backpack will prepare your ball for any adventure that stands in its way. The trek from Sunny Suburbs to Alpine Resort is a long one, but with this pack on your back, nothing can stop you (not even those creepy pumpkins on Haunted Hallow...)!

Embrace your inner hacker and put on your noghead face! The Ascent’s iconic character just had to get a couple rounds in.

You’ll still be able to get your hands on these and other crossover items after the first week, but they’ll cost you some in-game coins. Make sure you wishlist Golf Gang on Steam so you don’t miss out on this opportunity!

