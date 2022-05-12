Servers back up + how to report a cheater

SEE THE REPORT GUIDE IN THE GAME'S DISCORD

Changes

Updated engine version (may or may not break like half the shit in the game)

Reworked interaction system, you can now do things like cancel applying upgrades (still very WIP)

Added a shitty auto ban system (IF YOU GET A FALSE POSITIVE, PLEASE SEND AN APPEAL IN THE DISCORD)

Bunch of misc technical reworks / fixes

This is a mainly back-end technical patch, this doesn't fix most of the issues and bugs that you guys have been reporting. I just spent the past week grinding to fix the cheating issue as they ruin the game for everyone. Other fixes / game tweaks are coming later in later patches.