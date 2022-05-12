Avorion Beta Branch Patch 2.1 - Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 8728244 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 17:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While we're working hard on the DLC, we're also fixing some issues! Here's a small patch with some of the more urgent fixes in it.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Gameplay

Added new visuals for cargo drops

Searching for weapon type in the inventory is now possible You can type "Laser", "Cannon", "Railgun" etc. to find weapons that match that type



Bugfixes