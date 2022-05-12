Avorion Beta Branch Patch 2.1 - Patchnotes

While we're working hard on the DLC, we're also fixing some issues! Here's a small patch with some of the more urgent fixes in it.
Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Gameplay
-
Added new visuals for cargo drops
-
Searching for weapon type in the inventory is now possible
- You can type "Laser", "Cannon", "Railgun" etc. to find weapons that match that type
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where damage numbers for Railguns and other piercing weapons weren't shown properly
- Fixed an issue where connection to servers with custom ports didn't work in the "Join via IP" window
- Fixed an issue where stations of NPC factions weren't repaired like they should
- Fixed an issue where the containers of the Hackathon mission had a too high security level
- Fixed an issue where weapon names weren't translated properly in the ship armament overview
- Fixed several issues in Black Market DLC missions where locations were unavailable or unreachable
- Fixed an issue where lots of errors were displayed on start for missing .obj files
Changed depots in internal-testing branch