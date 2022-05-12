Toy Tanks version 1.0 is out now!

Hey everyone! The time has finally come - Toy Tanks is Officially released on both Steam & Itch.io! They are both currently running at 25% launch discount - This'll run from now until the 19th of May, lasting exactly 1 week!

What a journey its been - Thank you all so much for giving the game a look! I wouldn't have gotten anywhere without everyone feedback and support - Genuinely - Thank you!

Okay now lets get into some of the new bells and whistles - Player Tanks, I mentioned before that there are 8 tanks to play as, some unlockable, some you'll started the game with! Here they are -

Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Amber! These four will be the beginning catalyst for your adventure! Each of them play a little different, and depending on how you want to play you'll have to choose carefully!

Emerald is an all-er-round-er, He's pretty good at most of what matters. Jack of all trades if you will.

Ruby is specialized, she's great at tracking down her enemy, quick and agile. She can take you by surprise if your not watching! If used properly, she transfers much of her momentum into the speed of her shot, allowing her to hit much higher shot speeds than normal!

Sapphire strength comes from her ability to take risks, She can dish out more shots then both red and emerald, and dash more too - Sapphire's philosophy is quantity over quality, while she may not have the fastest shot or the quickest step she can certainly overwhelm her opponents given the opportunity.

Amber is a bit harder to use, but for some he may prove to be all the more satisfying, Amber specialized in a single bolt shot that travels really quickly at the start but slows overtime. He is the sniper of the group and he can do some serious damage when in the right hands!

Double Shot, Ring Leader, Tank-Bot, and Gold all feature some sort a of unique quirk that drastically changes how you approach each level!

Double Shot does what it says on the box - He can shoot two shots at once! That's his special form of fire though that can only be triggered by activating your special (X Button or Right Bumper on your Xbox controller, or "E" on keyboard and mouse). His normal pattern of fire is an alternating one, left right left right... you get the idea. Hard to use - Fun to master.

Ring Leader is the hardest of the unlockable to unlock - The rest you'll get by simply beating the campaign so I wont spoil how exactly you can get him on your team! But I will tell you what he does, using your special you summon a ball that can be pushed, shot, throw, dribbled around the level - Once an enemy gets close to this ball it begins to track them down until it explodes right next to them! You can do all sorts of cool stuff with this one!

Tank-Bot has a strange firing pattern that isn't easy to describe, he shoots fast and in a straight like - plus his shots contain a ton of punch & knockback! But he severely lacks in range, don't worry though - He's decked out with one of the best movement sets in the game so closing the gap shouldn't be hard!

Finally there is Gold, He features a Gatling gun approach to his rate of fire. He shoots a ton, and I really mean a ton, of small bullets in a spread out pattern. They do less damage then normal but there's just so many of them that if you can manage to track your enemies movements with good lead you'll be the most dangerous tank out there!

There's tons more to go over if your interested - Check out my last devlog going over some other stuff a bit more in detail!

