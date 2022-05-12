Model Builder on Digital Dragons 2022!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

We have delighted news to share with you! Our Model Builder will be featured on the Digital Dragons Indie Showcase!

Being nominated as one of the best indie games during this show is a great honor. We will be even more excited if Model Builder wins the Main Prize or the Community Award - and now we are closer to achieving this!

Get to know a little more about the Digital Dragons event!

Handed out in 2012, the Digital Dragons Awards quickly became one of Poland’s most prestigious game industry accolades. Awarded annually at the gala serving as the climax to the largest B2B game industry event in Central Europe, the awards mark excellence in development, artistic achievement, relevancy, and innovation in gaming. The well-thought-out categories include games ranging from AAA global blockbusters, through indie darlings, to mobile masterpieces. Though the competition is Polish-oriented, an international developer is awarded each year.

JOIN US ON DIGITAL DRAGONS

Digital Dragons' event is divided into two stages:

The online landing page on Steam, where all the 40 Indie Games will be showcased.

This will be a unique chance to see unpublished before gameplays, contact our staff, and buy Model Builder with a special -20% discount!

The event on Steam will start today! 👉 store.steampowered.com/digitaldragons

On the scene in Cracow! Join us in person in Cracow, Poland, where you can meet the Model Builder team and talk about our production process and business opportunities.

Tickets and information 👉 digitaldragons.pl

MODEL BUILDER DEMO

During the Digital Dragons event, we are starting a demo version of Model Builder! You will be able to test our newest production from 12th May till 17th May on Steam! Get building. Get creative!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

