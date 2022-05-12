Out Now! (Alpha v0.1)

Hello everyone, we are pleased to officially release Alpha v0.1. We would first like to thank everyone for your amazing support through our continued journey of bringing the largest battles in history to your screen. Below we will list the features and content available in initial release.

Alpha v0.1 Features/Content:

-5 large open world maps.

-2 God Powers including 'Noah's Flood'

-19 unique units(Including 3 heroes).

-Sandbox mode.

-Custom units editor.

-1st and 3rd person in unit possession.

-RTS mode, with full drag select unit/army commanding.

-Experimental blood volumes

-Body piles to form literal mountains.

-Revolutionary dynamic swarm pathfinding which updates to changes in environment.

-Mass ragdoll physics(Faked but beautiful).

Known issues/bugs

-Custom units often don't have correct sound, or any sound for firing projectiles.

-Leaf tree in City Of Troy has bugged out close render distance(This showed up last minute)

-Bodies often flicker on the ground.

-Animation speeds and other animation bugs often happen in possession.

-Order arrow in RTS stays behind after use.

-There are still remaining issues in RTS unit selection and orders.

-Battle maps, do not show boundaries. PLEASE do not spawn units near map edge or in heavily obstructed areas.